This release includes business updates and financial results for the three ("Q4", "Q4 2024" or the "Quarter") and twelve months ("FY 2024") ended December 31, 2024 of Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company").
Q4 Highlights and Subsequent Events
- Generated total operating revenues of $84.6 million in Q4, compared to $82.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 ("Q3" or "Q3 2024");
- Net income of $29.41 million in Q4, compared to $8.11 million for Q3, with the increase primarily related to a mark-to-market gain in our interest rate swaps;
- Achieved average Time Charter Equivalent Earnings ("TCE")2 of $73,900 per day for Q4, compared to $81,600 per day for Q3, primarily due to an increase in available days and lower spot TCE rates that applied to two of our vessels;
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $55.3 million for Q4, compared to $53.7 million for Q3;
- Took delivery of newbuild vessel, Kool Tiger, from the shipyard in October under a ten-year sale and leaseback financing arrangement and employed her on spot voyages whilst a long-term charter is pursued;
- Refinanced the existing syndicated bank facility into a $570 million reducing revolving credit facility ("RRCF"), providing us with increased borrowing capacity of approximately $123 million, lowering the margin, and extending maturity from early 2027 to late 2029, with two one-year extension options to late 2031;
- Upsized existing $520 million term loan facility by drawing down $200 million to exercise the repurchase of Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin from their respective sale and leaseback agreements; and
- Dividend not declared, whilst prevailing market rates are insufficient to cover economic breakeven on open vessels.
Richard Tyrrell, CEO, commented:
"Sustained high LNG prices in Europe, the resulting trading patterns, and the delivery of new vessels have put significant downward pressure on the near-term chartering market. We believe this will start to normalise and eventually pass as additional LNG projects come online and older vessels leave the market. In the meantime, we benefit from the fact that the majority of our ships are on term charters, which, along with cost savings, enabled us to report moderately higher adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. This was despite the newly delivered Kool Tiger weighing on results with its positioning voyage to the Atlantic basin and subsequent spot market employment. The Kool Glacier was also on spot market employment at the end of the quarter before going into dry-dock for its scheduled special survey and upgrade in January.
The Kool Husky, our first vessel to be upgraded to LNGe specifications including reliquefaction capabilities, has completed a number of voyages since exiting the yard in the quarter with excellent results. This positive early experience supports our belief that these upgrades will not only have the potential to add incremental revenues but also improve our overall employment prospects and potential for repeat business.
Much of the current vessel supply imbalance is a function of numerous newbuilds being sublet into the spot market while they await startup on the liquefaction projects they were built to service. These sublets will weigh less on the market over the course of 2025 as Plaquemines, Corpus Christi, LNG Canada and other smaller projects bring substantially more LNG onto the market. Simultaneously, with steam-turbine and other less efficient vessels coming off their initial long-term charters, and expected to fall out of the schedules, and get laid-up, the scene is set for rate normalization from current depressed levels. Moreover, with many new LNG projects in the pipeline at advanced stages, we believe there is a clear trajectory towards a substantial re-tightening of supply and demand for shipping.
While rates languish at below economic breakeven on open days, we have not declared a dividend. Our considerable firm backlog of more than $1 billion across the fleet is reasonably well spaced but this doesn't take away our exposure to vessels that come open over time. Instead of predicting the timing of when markets normalize and risk getting it wrong, we believe that not declaring a dividend at this time will result in the combined benefit of financial flexibility and creating capacity for opportunistic growth (through acquisitions or otherwise) under current circumstances. Such a decision is always best taken from a position of strength as CoolCo enjoys approximately $288 million of liquidity (at year-end 2024), strong operating results, and no debt maturities until mid 2029."
1 Net income includes a mark-to-market gain on interest rate swaps amounting to $11.0 million for Q4 2024, compared to loss of $12.5 million for Q3 2024, of which $9.0 million was unrealized gain for Q4 2024 compared to $15.5 million unrealized loss for Q3 2024.
2 Refer to 'Appendix A' Non-GAAP financial measures and definitions, for definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
Financial Highlights
The table below sets forth certain key financial information for Q4 2024, Q3 2024, Q4 2023, FY 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023 ("FY 2023").
(in thousands of $, except average daily TCE)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
80,764
77,745
89,319
313,620
347,081
Total operating revenues
84,567
82,434
97,144
338,497
379,010
Operating income
38,544
38,948
55,051
162,949
200,893
Net income 1
29,387
8,124
22,415
100,800
176,363
Adjusted EBITDA2
55,303
53,722
69,432
223,244
259,894
Average daily TCE2 (to the closest $100)
73,900
81,600
87,300
77,600
83,600
1 Net income includes a mark-to-market gain on interest rate swaps amounting to $11.0 million for Q4 2024, compared to loss of $12.5 million for Q3 2024, of which $9.0 million was unrealized gain for Q4 2024 compared to $15.5 million unrealized loss for Q3 2024.
2 Refer to 'Appendix A' Non-GAAP financial measures and definitions, for definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
LNG and LNG Shipping Market Review
The average Japan/Korea Marker gas price ("JKM") for the Quarter was $13.97/MMBtu compared to $13.10/MMBtu for Q3 2024; with average JKM at $14.19/MMBtu as of February 21, 2025. The Quarter began with Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas price ("TTF") at $12.74/MMBtu and quoted TFDE headline spot rates of $41,500 per day. By Quarter-end, TTF prices had risen to $14.11/MMBtu, while TFDE headline spot rates had fallen to $2,750 per day. Such rates are the lowest in history and came about because of a combination of newbuild deliveries, delays in new LNG supply, and much shorter sailing distances than anticipated because of high demand from Europe. Europe has had a relatively cold winter compared to Asia and, as a result, is the highest value market for destination-flexible cargos.
Contrary to usual seasonal patterns, the quarter featured neither arbitrage between East and West markets, nor contango-driven floating storage. Taken together, this resulted in materially reduced near-term LNG tonne mile demand and downward pressure on the near-term charter market. In addition to these challenging trading dynamics, newbuild deliveries arriving ahead of the LNG supply for which they were ordered are impacting rates. During Q4, 30 ships were delivered, an increase from 21 in Q3 2024. This relative increase in deliveries has not been matched by a corresponding rise in LNG production, which saw only a 1.2% year-on-year increase as of December 31, 2024.
Annual LNG production in 2024 was approximately 410 MTPA. In 2025, the run-rate is set to increase by 50 MTPA, or 12%, with numerous projects expected to come online during 2025, including the following: Plaquemines LNG (13.3 MTPA), Corpus Christi (4.2MTPA), LNG Canada (14 MTPA), Tortu FLNG (2.5MTPA), Energia Costa Azul (2.4 MTPA), North Field Expansion (7.8MTPA) and Congo LNG (2.4 MTPA). Both Plaquemines LNG and Corpus Christi have recently started shipping commissioning cargos. Additionally, Calcasieu Pass (10 MTPA) is expected to finally commence commercial operations in April. While this is not expected to have a net impact on long term shipping demand, it is anticipated to absorb the vessels that were ordered in anticipation of the commerciality being declared sooner and that have thus been weighing on the market as sub-lets during the interim period.
As of February 21, 2025, there were 233 steam turbine-powered vessels, of which 27 are currently idle or laid up (22 as of September 30, 2024), according to Clarksons Research. These idled vessels, mostly built in the 2000s and originally chartered on 20-year contracts as prevalent at the time, are expected to be replaced by more modern tonnage as they redeliver over the next few years. With today's low prevailing charter rates and customers increasingly disfavoring older, less efficient tonnage, this trend is likely to accelerate, which we expect will lead to nearly all steam turbine vessels being idled and scrapped in the relatively near term.
Operational Review
CoolCo's fleet maintained strong performance, achieving 92% fleet utilization in Q4, (Q3 2024: 98%) with the off-hire period due to the repositioning of vessels between spot charters. The Kool Husky entered drydock during September which was completed along with upgrades for LNGe specifications ahead of schedule in October. These LNGe upgrades included a high-capacity sub-cooler retrofit, an air lubrication system, and various minor performance enhancements. Subsequent to the Quarter end, the Kool Glacier and the Kool Kelvin entered drydock, both with expected completion dates scheduled for before the end of Q1 2025.
Business Development
Chartering activity in the fourth quarter remained subdued. Long-term charterers have responded by pushing out their requirements in the expectation that nearer-term cargos can be transported with vessels from the spot market.
Nonetheless, CoolCo successfully found employment in the spot market for its one TFDE vessel the Kool Glacier, which became available during the fourth quarter before entering the yard ahead of schedule in late January. This vessel is scheduled to be in the yard for approximately 50 days and will be upgraded with LNGe specifications.
CoolCo's other available vessel in the quarter was the newly delivered Kool Tiger. She was delivered from the shipyard in October and is currently on spot market employment on an interim basis, whilst a long-term charter is pursued.
The excellent performance of the Kool Husky after its performance upgrade to LNGe specification positions it well for continued or alternative business opportunities on redelivery at the end of the first quarter. The Kool Glacier will be similarly well positioned after its upgrade.
Financing and Liquidity
CoolCo took delivery of Kool Tiger on October 18, 2024 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in the Republic of Korea and simultaneously entered into a sale and leaseback financing arrangement with a subsidiary of Huaxia Financial Leasing Co. Ltd ("Huaxia"). Under this financing arrangement, we have options to repurchase the Kool Tiger during the ten-year lease period and an obligation to repurchase the vessel at the end of the lease period. The sale and leaseback facility matures in October 2034. Pursuant to this facility, CoolCo provided a corporate guarantee in favor of Huaxia.
On November 13, 2024, a drawdown of $200.0 million was made on the upsized $520.0 million term loan facility to finance the repurchase of the two vessels, Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin, under their respective sale leaseback facilities.
On December 13, 2024, we entered into a RRCF of $570.0 million to replace the existing bank facility with the same syndicate of banks. The RRCF has a maturity of December 2029, with two one-year extension options potentially extending its maturity out to December 2031, and carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 200 basis points. The $570.0 million RRCF is reduced by approximately $12 million each quarter starting from the first quarter of 2025. With this refinancing, the Company's first debt maturity will come due in May 2029.
As of December 31, 2024, CoolCo had cash and cash equivalents of $165.3 million and total short and long-term debt, net of deferred finance charges, amounting to $1,305.9 million. Total Contractual Debt2 stood at $1,321.7 million, which is comprised of $447.2 million in respect of the RRCF maturing in December 2029, $623.1 million in respect of the upsized $520 million term loan facility maturing in May 2029, $179.5 million of sale and leaseback financing arrangement in respect of the Kool Tiger maturing in October 2034 and $71.9 million in respect of the pre-delivery financing of the GAIL Sagar.
Overall, the Company's interest rate on its debt is currently fixed or hedged for approximately 77% of the notional amount of net debt, adjusting for existing cash on hand.
Corporate and Other Matters
As of December 31, 2024, CoolCo had 53,726,718 shares issued and outstanding. Of these, 31,254,390 shares (58.2%) were owned by EPS Ventures Ltd ("EPS") and 22,472,328 (41.8%) were owned by other investors in the public markets.
Outlook
With the current charter market weakness being driven by a combination of trading factors and a temporary oversupply of vessels that are expected to be absorbed as their related liquefaction projects come online throughout 2025, there remains a material disconnect between conditions and sentiment in the spot and short-term charter markets and long-term charter expectations. While a thin market, prevailing rates for long-term charters remain within a narrower and materially higher range, reflecting the fundamentals of the LNG shipping sector. While charterers have less interest in near-term deliveries, rates for later start dates remain relatively strong.
In addition to the anticipated 2025 absorption of newbuilds currently operating in the sub-let market, the supply-demand balance of the sector is expected to be materially supported by increasing pressure on legacy steam turbine vessels. Steam turbine vessels, which represent approximately 30% of the global LNG carrier fleet, are increasingly redelivering from long-term initial charters and either idle or struggling to achieve a competitive level of utilization. This phenomenon is evidenced in recent data on idle vessels and, with redeliveries set to increase near-term, replacing older tonnage may increasingly become an opportunity for more modern vessels.
In contrast to the depressed near-term market, we believe longer-term prospects remain strongly supported by the pipeline of new liquefaction projects that have already reached Final Investment Decision (FID) and are set to increase the total volume of LNG on the water by more than 50% in the coming years. The sizable current newbuild orderbook consists mainly of vessels secured on a long-term basis to transport these new volumes, with a significant portion of that orderbook expected for charterers who have traditionally been disinclined to maximize vessel utilization through the out-charter/sub-let market. Coupled with the expected departure of steam turbine ships from mainstream trades, net fleet growth in the years ahead is expected to be well matched and potentially outpaced by expected increased demand for modern LNG carrier tonnage. With both geopolitical and trading factors capable of absorbing more tonnage beyond underlying transportation demand, we anticipate volatility that is favorable for independent owners with a multi-year outlook. This is further reinforced by a sharp decline in new-build orders that we are currently seeing given the current market, which, everything else being equal, is good for existing tonnage.
2 Refer to 'Appendix A' Non-GAAP financial measures and definitions, for definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and any other written or oral statements made by us in connection with this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of and made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could, are expected to or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "could," "would," "predict," "propose," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to our outlook, industry and business trends, outlook and prospects, expected trends in the chartering market including the expected normalization of rates, expectations about long term prospects for the market backlog expectations on chartering and charter rates, expected drydockings including the timing and duration thereof, the expected benefits of vessel upgrades, our liquidity, dividends and dividend policy and any potential impact or benefits to such policy, expected impact of LNG and liquefaction projects expected to come on line and expected timing thereof and the expected impact on the supply of and demand for vessels, expected continued or alternative business opportunities for any of our vessels, expected opportunities for more modern vessels, expectations of steam-turbine vessels leaving the market and being idled and scrapped, net fleet growth, contracting, market outlook and LNG vessel newbuild order-book and expectations that newbuilds will be absorbed in the market in 2025, statements made under "LNG and LNG Shipping Market Review" and "Outlook" and other non-historical matters. Our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are preliminary and subject to independent audit which may impact the condensed consolidated financial information included in this release.
The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, and that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including:
- general economic, political and business conditions, including sanctions and other measures;
- general LNG market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values;
- changes in demand in the LNG shipping industry, including the market for our vessels;
- changes in the supply of LNG vessels, including whether older steam vessels leave the market as and when expected;
- our ability to successfully employ our vessels and the rates we are able to achieve;
- changes in our operating expenses, including fuel or cooling down prices and lay-up costs when vessels are not on charter, drydocking and insurance costs;
- the timing and duration of drydocking and whether vessels upgrades deliver expected results;
- the timing of LNG projects coming on line and the impact on supply and demand;
- compliance with, and our liabilities under, governmental, tax, environmental and safety laws and regulations;
- risks related to climate-change, including climate-change or greenhouse gas related legislation or regulations and the impact on our business from physical climate-change related to changes in weather patterns, and the potential impact of new regulations relating to climate-change and the potential impact on the demand for the LNG shipping industry;
- changes in governmental regulation, tax and trade matters and actions taken by regulatory authorities;
- potential disruption of shipping routes and demand due to accidents, piracy or political events and/or instability, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and changes in political leadership in the US and other countries;
- vessel breakdowns and instances of loss of hire;
- vessel underperformance and related warranty claims;
- our access to financing and ability to repay or refinance our facilities;
- continued borrowing availability under our credit facilities and compliance with the financial covenants therein;
- fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates;
- potential conflicts of interest involving our significant shareholders;
- our ability and plans to pay dividends;
- information system failures, cyber incidents or breaches in security; and
- other risks indicated in the risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with and submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The foregoing factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement included in this report should not be construed as exhaustive. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Responsibility Statement
We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) give a true and fair view of the Company's consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties, and major related party transactions.
February 27, 2025
Cool Company Ltd.
London, UK
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
(in thousands of $)
Oct-Dec
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
2024
2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
80,764
77,745
89,319
313,620
347,081
Vessel and other management fee revenues
722
767
3,308
8,890
14,301
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net
3,081
3,922
4,517
15,987
17,628
Total operating revenues
84,567
82,434
97,144
338,497
379,010
Vessel operating expenses
(18,489
(17,950
(16,804
(71,070
(72,783
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(2,742
(1,179
(1,019
(6,260
(4,532
Administrative expenses
(4,952
(5,661
(5,372
(21,936
(24,173
Depreciation and amortization
(19,840
(18,696
(18,898
(76,282
(76,629
Total operating expenses
(46,023
(43,486
(42,093
(175,548
(178,117
Operating income
38,544
38,948
55,051
162,949
200,893
Other non-operating income
42,549
Financial income/(expense):
Interest income
1,793
1,186
1,743
6,041
8,227
Interest expense
(20,978
(18,825
(20,463
(78,661
(80,190
Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments
11,037
(12,485
(13,115
13,918
7,278
Other financial items, net
(1,185
(533
(426
(3,170
(1,838
Financial expenses, net
(9,333
(30,657
(32,261
(61,872
(66,523
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
29,211
8,291
22,790
101,077
176,919
Income taxes, net
176
(167
(375
(277
(556
Net income
29,387
8,124
22,415
100,800
176,363
Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,034
25
(351
(2,658
(1,634
Net income attributable to the Owners of Cool Company Ltd.
27,353
8,149
22,064
98,142
174,729
Net (income)/loss attributable to:
Owners of Cool Company Ltd.
27,353
8,149
22,064
98,142
174,729
Non-controlling interests
2,034
(25
351
2,658
1,634
Net income
29,387
8,124
22,415
100,800
176,363
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
At December 31,
At December 31,
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
2024
2023
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
165,274
133,496
Restricted cash and short-term deposits
3,350
Intangible assets, net
629
825
Trade receivable and other current assets
7,643
12,923
Inventories
3,666
3,659
Total current assets
177,212
154,253
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
446
492
Intangible assets, net
7,469
9,438
Newbuildings
105,668
181,904
Vessels and equipment, net
1,939,626
1,700,063
Other non-current assets
12,715
10,793
Total assets
2,243,136
2,056,943
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt
141,996
194,413
Trade payable and other current liabilities
101,734
98,917
Total current liabilities
243,730
293,330
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
1,163,879
866,671
Other non-current liabilities
74,027
90,362
Total liabilities
1,481,636
1,250,363
Equity
Owners' equity includes 53,726,718 (2023: 53,702,846) common shares of $1.00 each, issued and outstanding
761,500
735,990
Non-controlling interests
70,590
Total equity
761,500
806,580
Total liabilities and equity
2,243,136
2,056,943
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of $)
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Operating activities
Net income
100,800
176,363
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
76,282
76,629
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities arising from charter agreements, net
(15,987
(17,628
Amortization of deferred charges and fair value adjustments
4,128
4,124
Gain on sale of vessel
(42,549
Drydocking expenditure
(23,931
(4,547
Compensation cost related to share-based payment, net
2,013
2,447
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(2,631
3,306
Share based payments
(536
(232
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
7,672
(7,044
Inventories
(7
(2,668
Other current and other non-current assets
(2,695
(3,864
Amounts due to related parties
(463
(1,254
Trade accounts payable
(940
18,486
Accrued expenses
(2,928
(6,367
Other current and non-current liabilities
5,333
3,724
Net cash provided by operating activities
146,110
198,926
Investing activities
Additions to vessels and equipment
(26,532
(13,801
Additions to newbuildings
(160,958
(181,287
Additions to intangible assets
(132
(1,344
Proceeds from sale of vessels equipment
184,300
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(187,622
(12,132
Financing activities
Proceeds from short-term and long-term debt
411,347
110,000
Repayments of short-term and long-term debt (1)
(257,384
(203,130
Financing arrangement fees and other costs
(9,960
(1,892
Cash dividends paid
(74,109
(87,511
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
69,894
(182,533
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
28,382
4,261
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
137,338
133,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
165,720
137,338
(1) Repayments of short-term and long-term debt includes $148.4 million paid by the Company to exercise its option to repurchase Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin, under their respective sale and leaseback agreements.
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
Number of
Owners'
Additional
Retained
Owners'
Non-
Total
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2023 (audited)
53,702,846
53,703
509,327
172,960
735,990
70,590
806,580
Net income
98,142
98,142
2,658
100,800
Deconsolidation of lessor
VIEs (2)
(73,248
(73,248
Restricted stock units
23,872
24
(24
Share based payments contribution, net of share based payments
1,672
1,672
1,672
Forfeitures of share based compensation
(195
(195
(195
Dividends
(74,109
(74,109
(74,109
Consolidated balance at
December 31, 2024
53,726,718
53,727
510,780
196,993
761,500
761,500
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
Number of
Owners'
Additional
Retained
Owners'
Non-
Total
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2022 (audited)
53,688,462
53,688
507,127
85,742
646,557
68,956
715,513
Net income
174,729
174,729
1,634
176,363
Share based payments contribution, net of share based payments
2,215
2,215
2,215
Restricted stock units
14,384
15
(15
Dividends
(87,511
(87,511
(87,511
Consolidated balance at
December 31, 2023 (audited)
53,702,846
53,703
509,327
172,960
735,990
70,590
806,580
(1) Additional paid-in capital refers to the amount of capital contributed or paid-in over and above the par value of the Company's issued share capital.
(2) On November 14, 2024, the Company exercised its option to repurchase Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin. After exercising the repurchase options, the Company no longer held a variable interest in the lessor SPVs and therefore, the Company deconsolidated the lessor SPVs, from its financial results. As a result, the equity attributable to lessor SPVs amounting to $73.2 million included within non-controlling interests has been deconsolidated.
Appendix A Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics Arising from How Management Monitors the Business
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation and discussion contain references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, and may not be comparable with similar titles, measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the closest US GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.
Non-GAAP measure
Closest equivalent US GAAP measure
Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP
Rationale for presentation of the non-GAAP measure
Performance Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
+/- Other non-operating income
+/- Net financial expense, representing: Interest income, Interest expense, (Gains)/losses on derivative instruments and Other financial items, net
+/- Income taxes, net
Depreciation and amortization
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net
Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by removing the impact of other non-operating income, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net, financing and tax items.
Average daily TCE
Time and voyage charter revenues
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
The above total is then divided by calendar days less scheduled off-hire days.
Measure of the average daily net revenue performance of a vessel.
Standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in the vessel's net revenue performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e. spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessel may be employed between the periods.
Assists management in making decisions regarding the deployment and utilization of its fleet and in evaluating financial performance.
Liquidity measures
Total Contractual Debt
Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges
VIE Consolidation and fair value adjustments upon acquisition
Deferred Finance Charges
We consolidate two lessor VIEs for our sale and leaseback facilities (for the vessels Ice and Kelvin). This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIEs' debt.
Contractual debt represents our actual debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the lessor VIEs.
We believe that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations.
Total Company Cash
CoolCo cash based on GAAP measures:
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
VIE restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
We consolidate two lessor VIEs for our sale and leaseback facilities. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIEs.
Total Company Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIEs.
We believe that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors.
Reconciliations Performance Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended
(in thousands of $)
Oct-Dec
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
Net income
29,387
8,124
22,415
Interest income
(1,793
(1,186
(1,743
Interest expense
20,978
18,825
20,463
Losses/(Gains) on derivative instruments
(11,037
12,485
13,115
Other financial items, net
1,185
533
426
Income taxes, net
(176
167
375
Depreciation and amortization
19,840
18,696
18,898
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net
(3,081
(3,922
(4,517
Adjusted EBITDA
55,303
53,722
69,432
For the twelve months ended
(in thousands of $)
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Net income
100,800
176,363
Other non-operating income
(42,549
Interest income
(6,041
(8,227
Interest expense
78,661
80,190
Gains on derivative instruments
(13,918
(7,278
Other financial items, net
3,170
1,838
Income taxes, net
277
556
Depreciation and amortization
76,282
76,629
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net
(15,987
(17,628
Adjusted EBITDA
223,244
259,894
Average daily TCE
For the three months ended
(in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE)
Oct-Dec
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
Time and voyage charter revenues
80,764
77,745
89,319
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(2,742
(1,179
(1,019
78,022
76,566
88,300
Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days
1,056
938
1,012
Average daily TCE (to the closest $100)
73,900
81,600
87,300
For the twelve months ended
(in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE)
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Time and voyage charter revenues
313,620
347,081
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(6,260
(4,532
307,360
342,549
Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days
3,961
4,096
Average daily TCE (to the closest $100)
77,600
83,600
Reconciliations Liquidity measures
Total Contractual Debt
(in thousands of $)
At December 31,
At December 31,
Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred finance charges
1,305,875
1,061,084
Add: VIE consolidation and fair value adjustments(1)
97,245
Add: Deferred finance charges
15,815
5,563
Total Contractual Debt
1,321,690
1,163,892
Total Company Cash
(in thousands of $)
At December 31,
At December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
165,274
133,496
Restricted cash and short-term deposits
446
3,842
Less: VIE restricted cash(1)
(3,350)
Total Company Cash
165,720
133,988
(1) On November 14, 2024, the Company exercised its option to repurchase Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin. After exercising the repurchase options, the Company no longer held a variable interest in the lessor SPVs and therefore, the Company deconsolidated the lessor SPVs, from its financial results. As a result, no debt or restricted cash held by lessor SPVs is presented as of December 31, 2024.
Other definitions
Contracted Revenue Backlog
Contracted revenue backlog is defined as the contracted daily charter rate for each vessel multiplied by the number of scheduled hire days for the remaining contract term. Contracted revenue backlog is not intended to represent Adjusted EBITDA or future cashflows that will be generated from these contracts. This measure should be seen as a supplement to and not a substitute for our US GAAP measures of performance.
