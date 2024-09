Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 750,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers and consultants at a price of $0.10, subject to vesting requirements. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options expire five years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as directors, officers or consultants of the Company.

About Kapa

Kapa Gold, led by experienced capital markets and geologic team, is focused on exploring its 100% owned historic Blackhawk Gold Mine and surrounding underexplored properties for economic mineralization. To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KAPA GOLD INC.

"David K. Paxton"

CEO and Director

