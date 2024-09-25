Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:06 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,030
-2,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.09.2024

Castelnau Group Ltd - Further issue of equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Date: 25 September 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

Further issue of equity

The Company today announces that application has been made for the admission ("Admission") of 3,445,603 Ordinary Shares (the "Castelnau Shares) to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with Admission expected to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 27 September 2024.

The Ordinary Shares are being issued in relation to the Company's purchase of additional Cambium International Limited shares ("Cambium Shares"). In lieu of a cash payment for the Cambium Shares it has been agreed that the seller of the Cambium Shares will receive Ordinary shares in the Company.

The number of Castelnau Shares to be issued has been calculated by reference to the aggregate monetary value of elections made by the Cambium Shareholders and Castelnau's net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 August 2024, as published on 9 September 2024. Following the issue of the Castelnau Shares to the Cambium Shareholders, Castelnau's holding in Cambium will increase from 60.0 per cent. to 86.0 per cent.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,829,422 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 322,829,422. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore


