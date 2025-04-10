Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2024

Anzeige
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:06 Uhr
0,940 Euro
-0,030
-3,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
10.04.2025 12:12 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2024

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Copies of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group Services Limited

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Darren Vickers

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the 2024 Annual Report as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.


