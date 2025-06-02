Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:07
0,935 Euro
-2,09 % -0,020
Castelnau Group Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Castelnau Group Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 67529)

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Total Voting Rights

2 June 2025

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31 May 2025

  • 333,508,046 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value with one voting right per share
  • 1 B Share held by the Investment Manager with no voting rights

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 333,508,046

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare, Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
