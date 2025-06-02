Castelnau Group Ltd - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 67529)
LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
Total Voting Rights
2 June 2025
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31 May 2025
- 333,508,046 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value with one voting right per share
- 1 B Share held by the Investment Manager with no voting rights
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 333,508,046
There are no shares held in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.
