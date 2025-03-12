Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 12 March 2025

Name of applicant:Castelnau Group Limited
Name of scheme:Castelnau Group Limited
Period of return:From:16 May 2024To:16 November 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:31,863,526 Ordinary Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):748,563 Ordinary Shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
Name of contact:The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

