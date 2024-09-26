Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: 529498 | ISIN: US9129091081 | Ticker-Symbol: USX1
Tradegate
25.09.24
16:20 Uhr
32,960 Euro
-1,400
-4,07 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,06034,90025.09.
34,27534,43525.09.
Firmen im Artikel
NIPPON STEEL
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION20,020-1,33 %
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION32,960-4,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.