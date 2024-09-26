

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced Wednesday that the Board of Arbitration ruled that U. S. Steel has satisfied each of the conditions of the successorship clause of its Basic Labor Agreement or 'BLA' with the United Steelworkers or 'USW' and that no further action under the BLA is required to proceed to closing the pending transaction between U. S. Steel and Nippon Steel.



In January, 2024, USW leadership filed several grievances claiming that the successorship clause in the Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) had not been fulfilled. Following a hearing on August 15, 2024, where evidence and arguments were presented by both U.S. Steel and the USW, the Board of Arbitration has now determined that the successorship clause has been satisfied.



As mandated by the BLA, Nippon Steel has recognized the USW as the bargaining representative for USW-represented employees at U.S. Steel, provided reasonable assurances of its willingness and financial capacity to honor commitments in the agreements with the USW, and assumed all applicable USW agreements for those employees.



In reaching this decision, the Board of Arbitration acknowledged Nippon Steel's repeated written commitments to meet the requirements of the successorship clause, concluding that no further actions were necessary from Nippon Steel. Additionally, the Board cited specific commitments from Nippon Steel, including an investment of at least $1.4 billion in USW-represented facilities, a pledge not to conduct layoffs or plant closures during the term of the BLA, and a commitment to safeguard the best interests of U.S. Steel in trade matters, as supporting evidence for its ruling.



With the conclusion of this arbitration proceeding, all outstanding issues related to the Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) concerning the transaction have now been resolved.



Earlier this month, Employees of United States Steel hosted a rally in support of the proposed transaction with Nippon Steel. The deal was announced in 2023 to acquire the steel company in an all-cash deal valued at $55.00 per share, totaling $14.9 billion.



The employees warned that if the deal does not proceed, U.S. Steel would likely shift away from its blast furnace facilities, putting thousands of jobs at risk, negatively impacting numerous communities nearby the facilities, and depriving the American steel industry of an opportunity to better compete on the global stage.



The deal had already received regulatory approvals outside of the U.S., and is currently undergoing the regulatory review process in the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News