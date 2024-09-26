Impact of market conditions on profitability over the period

Activation of operating efficiency measures and M&A synergies to improve short-term profitability

Continuation of external growth strategy

Post-closing: Acquisition of NTW, a major PCB player in Japan and Southeast Asia, enabling expansion of the Group's strategic network Acquisition of François Frères, a long-standing business partner of the Group

Confirmation of all Group growth and profitability targets

TheICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced its half-year results for the first half of 2024, ended on June 30, 2024, and approved by the Board of Directors on September 25, 2024.

Yann DUIGOU, ICAPE Group's CEO, stated: "Our profitability indicators were impacted by a sluggish market environment. In this context, we are actively stepping up the deployment of synergies, accelerating cost rationalization, to return to higher levels of profitability as soon as possible. Having successfully completed the major acquisition of NTW in Japan, we are also announcing the acquisition of François Frères, enabling the Group to achieve an immediately accretive transaction and to integrate our principal intermediary and long-standing business partner into our structure. The implementation of our operating levers, the success of our external growth policy and the synergy potential of our recent acquisitions, will enable us to take full advantage of the upturn in business. We are confident of achieving our sales and profitability targets."

Simplified income statement

In thousands (IFRS standards) 30/06/2023 30/06/2024 Var. % Revenue 94,519 86,619 -8.4% Cost of goods -65,400 -57,256 -12.5% External expenses -9,518 -10,150 +6.6% Payroll costs -12,231 -13,544 +10.7% Taxes, other operating income and expenses -296 -162 -45.3% EBITDA 7,074 5,507 -22% % revenue 7.5% 6.4% -1.1 pts Operating depreciation and amortization -1,900 -1,854 -2.4% EBITA 5,174 3,653 -29% % revenue 5.5% 4.2% -1.3 pts Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets -443 -736 +66.1% EBIT 4,731 2,917 -38% % revenue 5.0% 3.4% -1.6 pts Other operating income and expenses -866 -137 -84.2% Financial result -1,290 -1,452 +12.6% Income tax -1,029 -70 -93.2% Income from discontinued activities 375 -218 -158.1% Net income 1,921 1,040 -46% % revenue 2.0% 1.2% -0.8 pts

Business activity and financial results

As of June 30, 2024, Group revenue stood at €86.6 million, down 8.4% compared with the first half of 2023, reflecting the economic downturn in the first quarter, followed by an improvement in the following quarter. On a sequential basis, sales were up 1.9% on the previous half-year, indicating the first signs of the recovery expected in the second half.

The backlog maintained at a high level of €47.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with €50.9 million at the end of December 2023.

External expenses and payroll costs increased by 7% and 11% respectively compared with the same period last year, mainly because of recent acquisitions. Against this backdrop, the Group is actively deploying operational synergies to support short-term profitability.

Taking all these factors into account, EBITDA margin fell by 110 basis points over the period to 6.4%. Operating income recurring followed a similar trajectory, falling by 38% to €2.9 million at the end of June 2024. After taking into account financial result of -1.5 million, other operating income and expenses of €-0.1 million, and income from discontinued operations of -0.2 million, net income stood at 1.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with 1.9 million at end-June 2023, down 46%.

As of June 30, 2024, the Group's cash position stood at €28.2 million. Financial debt stood at €56.3 million, compared with €59.5 million as of December 31, 2023, giving the Group net debt as of June 30, 2024, of €28.1 million, compared with €26.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

An extract from the IFRS financial statements (balance sheet and income statement) is provided in the appendix to this press release.

The 2024 half-year financial report is scheduled for publication on October 4.

Continuation of the Group's external growth strategy in H1 2024 and beyond

In line with its strategy for 2022 and 2023, the Group pursued its policy of selective acquisitions in the first half of 2024 and beyond. The operating assets of Italian distributor P.C.S and design company Studio E2 were acquired in February 2024, consolidating the Group's position on the Italian peninsula and adding printed circuit board design to its already extensive range of services.

On September 19, 2024, the Group also announced the closing of its acquisition of the NTW group, one of the leading PCB distributors in Japan and in Southeast Asia. With proven market expertise and 7 subsidiaries located close to the world's PCB production centers, the NTW group has developed a portfolio of major Japanese accounts that the ICAPE Group had not previously addressed. NTW's management will support the ICAPE Group in this integration, in order to deploy all necessary synergies between the two organizations.

Finally, the Group today announces the acquisition of François Frères. This transaction is immediately accretive, internalizing the Group's main intermediary and reducing the agent fees paid by the ICAPE Group. It also brings highly experienced PCB market experts into the ICAPE Group.

All Group objectives confirmed

Having achieved €45 million in additional revenue through external growth since the beginning of 2023, and with solid fundamentals in a gradually improving market context, the Group confirms all its commercial and financial objectives, namely:

an average annual organic growth rate of 10% between 2023 and 2026;

around €120 million in additional revenue from external growth between the beginning of 2023 and the end of 2026;

an EBIT margin of around 9.5% by 2026;

medium-term sales of around €500 million.

Next Financial release

2024 Third-Quarter Revenue, Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, after market close

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 38 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

Appendices Financial Statements (IFRS)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands) 31/12/2023 30/06/2024 Goodwill 23,667 23,788 Intangible assets 23,269 23,597 Tangible assets 3,755 3,479 Rights of use and other fixed assets 7,503 6,622 Total fixed Assets 58,194 57,487 Inventories and work-in-progress 11,357 9,828 Trade and other receivables 41,888 41,896 Other current assets 1,508 2,149 Cash and cash equivalents 32,747 28,216 Total current assets 87,500 82,090 Total assets held for sale 5,149 4,988 Total Assets 150,843 144,565 Share capital 3,235 3,235 Additional paid-in capital 16,912 15,301 Retained earnings 6,746 11,381 Net income for the year 4,482 994 Total equity Group share 31,375 30,912 Non-controlling interests 312 378 Total equity 31,687 31,290 Borrowings 32,263 30,271 Non-current lease liabilities 4,386 3,569 Other non-current liabilities 3,788 3,775 Total non-current liabilities 40,436 37,615 Current borrowings and bank overdrafts 20,983 20,657 Current lease liabilities 1,870 1,822 Trade and other payables 48,664 46,834 Other current liabilities 5,575 4,697 Total current liabilities 77,089 74,011 Total liabilities associated with assets held for sale 1,630 1,650 Total liabilities and equity 150,843 144,565

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(In thousands) 30/06/2023 31/12/2023 30/06/2024 Net income 1,921 4,230 1,040 Elimination of depreciation, amortization and provisions 2,707 5,399 2,913 Elimination of income tax expense, net of taxes paid -200 -1,059 -564 Elimination of net cost of debt 571 853 1,173 Change in working capital requirement -9,461 -1,174 -1,259 Other operating cash flows -65 -20 -43 Cash flows from operating activities -4,528 8,229 3,260 Acquisition of operating assets and subsidiaries -5,438 -11,214 -732 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -1,625 -1,621 -1,085 Other cash flows from investing activities 90 -2,344 -6 Cash flows from investing activities -6,972 -15,179 -1,822 Issuance of borrowings 15,348 44,346 277 Repayment of borrowings -4,566 -28,517 -3,724 Interest paid -628 -1,654 -1,024 Dividends paid to Group shareholders -1,614 -1,614 -1,610 Other cash flows from financing activities 384 -730 -297 Cash flows from financing activities 8,926 11,832 -6,378 Impact of changes in exchange rates and application of IFRS 5 -63 -140 403 Change in cash and cash equivalents -2,636 4,743 -4,538 Opening cash position 27,941 27,941 32,684 Closing cash position 25,305 32,684 28,146

