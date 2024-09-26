

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group said it has established a business presence in the Baltic states, specifically in Estonia and Lithuania, and is now expanding into Latvia for the first time. Sia Laflora Energy, a subsidiary of the peat extraction and processing company Laflora, has placed an order for the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X turbines. The contract also includes a Premium Plus Service agreement for the turbines over a period of 35 years.



The 108.8 MW 'Laflora' wind farm project is situated southwest of Riga. Nordex will install the N175/6.X turbines on hybrid towers designed in-house, featuring hub heights of 179 meters. The turbines will be delivered in the company's cold climate version. The order marks the Nordex Group's first project in Latvia and the first major order for the N175/6.X turbine in the Baltic states.



