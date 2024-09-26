

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group announced a trading update for the period to 26 September 2024. The Group said its financial results for first half period reflect the inclusion of SES. On a like-for-like basis, revenue is impacted by lower customer demand, following 'Water is Precious' water efficiency campaigns. Operating costs were broadly flat.



Pennon Group said, for the full year 2024/25, the outlook for South West Water sees a continuation of lower customer demand. It anticipates Group capital expenditure for the full year to continue at the first half period run rate.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News