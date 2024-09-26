Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:59 Uhr
26,360 Euro
-0,800
-2,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,06028,36009:59
28,18028,24009:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and ContainerCo strengthen ties with new order for empty container handlers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 26 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to begin in early Q1 2025.

Established in 2013, ContainerCo has grown to become one of the leading independent container depots in New Zealand, offering an extensive range of products and services to countless commercial and private customers. The company's offering includes shipping container sales and leasing, container modification, depot services and container transportation services. The current ContainerCo fleet includes 12 Kalmar empty container handlers.

The safety features on all Kalmar counterbalanced equipment solutions - including reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks - have been updated to ensure compliance with the recently updated EN 1175:2020 safety standard. This standard defines the electrical and electronic component requirements for industrial trucks.

In addition to the standard safety features, the units delivered to ContainerCo will feature two optional safety features: a cabin protection cage and the EagleEye camera system, which enhances driver awareness with camera and sensor upgrades.

Darryn Douglas, Nations Fleet Manager, ContainerCo: "Kalmar has proven to be a valuable partner for our operations and we have been very satisfied with the quality and reliability of their equipment and the responsiveness of their service teams. The safety of our operators is our number one priority, and choosing Kalmar equipment gives us tremendous peace of mind in this regard."

Mark Pedersen, National Sales Manager, Kalmar Oceania: "We are grateful to ContainerCo for the faith they have shown in Kalmar with this new order. Our local service team is located just minutes from the customer's site so we are able to provide them with fast, reliable service to help them avoid unplanned downtime. The close proximity and good working relationship we have built over the years has put Kalmar in an excellent position to continue serving ContainerCo far into the future."


Further information for the press:

Mark Pedersen, National Sales Manager, New Zealand, tel.+64 220 659 642, mark.pedersen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Kalmar Empty Container Handler (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f2d2ac3-1571-4004-9a3b-cfb29009b4bf)
  • Kalmar Empty Container Handlers (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2382b99-17f4-4832-be6a-d46c6e914bd7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.