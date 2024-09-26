Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and ContainerCo strengthen ties with new order for empty container handlers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 26 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to begin in early Q1 2025.



Established in 2013, ContainerCo has grown to become one of the leading independent container depots in New Zealand, offering an extensive range of products and services to countless commercial and private customers. The company's offering includes shipping container sales and leasing, container modification, depot services and container transportation services. The current ContainerCo fleet includes 12 Kalmar empty container handlers.



The safety features on all Kalmar counterbalanced equipment solutions - including reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks - have been updated to ensure compliance with the recently updated EN 1175:2020 safety standard. This standard defines the electrical and electronic component requirements for industrial trucks.



In addition to the standard safety features, the units delivered to ContainerCo will feature two optional safety features: a cabin protection cage and the EagleEye camera system, which enhances driver awareness with camera and sensor upgrades.



Darryn Douglas, Nations Fleet Manager, ContainerCo: "Kalmar has proven to be a valuable partner for our operations and we have been very satisfied with the quality and reliability of their equipment and the responsiveness of their service teams. The safety of our operators is our number one priority, and choosing Kalmar equipment gives us tremendous peace of mind in this regard."



Mark Pedersen, National Sales Manager, Kalmar Oceania: "We are grateful to ContainerCo for the faith they have shown in Kalmar with this new order. Our local service team is located just minutes from the customer's site so we are able to provide them with fast, reliable service to help them avoid unplanned downtime. The close proximity and good working relationship we have built over the years has put Kalmar in an excellent position to continue serving ContainerCo far into the future."





