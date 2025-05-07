Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar introduces Kalmar One as a standalone automation solution

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 MAY 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar introduces Kalmar One as a standalone automation solution

Kalmar introduces its flexible, scalable Kalmar One Automation Systemas a standalone solution. With this, Kalmar is responding to the increasing demand from customers for a modular OEM and equipment-type agnostic fleet management solution that allows them to choose what to automate in their terminal operations and how to do it.

Kalmar One is an OEM and equipment type-agnostic solution for automated operations. The solution enables terminal operators to integrate and optimise their operations holistically through one system and standardise automation solutions and operational models across multiple terminals. With Kalmar One the whole terminal is accessible through one user interface instead of requiring equipment vendor-specific subsystems.

The three key benefits of Kalmar One

No vendor lock. Kalmar One can interface with any brand of automated equipment, so you are free to choose your equipment and automation suppliers separately in future delivery stages. Optimised operations. Kalmar One optimises the end-to-end logistics flow from stack to quay, ensuring the best performance both quayside and landside. Scalability and flexibility. Kalmar One is a modular solution that grows and changes with your business, allowing you to scale up your automated operations as needed and add new equipment as your fleet grows. It provides the flexibility to support different levels of automation, from remote controlled equipment to fully automated container movements.

Juuso Kanner, Vice President, Automation Business Line, Kalmar: "By introducing Kalmar One as a standalone solution we are truly enabling automation for all. Kalmar One enables terminal operators to integrate, manage and optimise their entire fleet and operations through a single solution - without the restrictions of vendor lock-in. With a seamless interface between the terminal operating system and automated equipment, terminals can unlock the full potential of their automated assets, increasing efficiency and reducing costs."





Further information for the press:

Juuso Kanner, VP Automation Business Line, Kalmar, tel.+358503844469, juuso.kanner@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

