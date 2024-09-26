Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024

WKN: A2ANV3 | ISIN: NL0011821202 | Ticker-Symbol: INN1
Tradegate
26.09.24
10:34 Uhr
16,464 Euro
+0,194
+1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ING GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ING GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,45616,45810:35
16,45016,46010:35
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 10:06 Uhr

Falcon Investment Management: Ex-ING Head of Investments Unveils Global Macro Hedge Fund on Falcon Platform

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfonso Peccatiello, renowned macroeconomic strategist and founder of The Macro Compass, is set to launch his highly anticipated global macro hedge fund in partnership with Falcon Investment Management. The fund will exploit opportunities in global interest rates and currencies, and it is preparing for its launch ahead of its scheduled trading commencement in January 2025. Peccatiello, who formerly managed a $20 billion portfolio at ING Groep NV, has already secured $80 million in soft commitments with a target of reaching $100 million in assets under management by Q1 2025.

Leveraging his expertise in navigating complex economic trends, Peccatiello's new fund will offer investors a strategic approach to capitalizing on market volatility, particularly in response to central bank policy shifts and macro uncertainty. The fund's macroeconomic strategy is designed to capture opportunities arising from interest rate fluctuations and currency movements in major economies.

Peccatiello has built a reputation as a trusted voice on macroeconomic trends. His research firm The Macro Compass boasts thousands of paying subscribers, including top institutional hedge funds and real money investors. The new fund will embody the same probabilistic approach and data-driven strategies that have earned Peccatiello's insights widespread recognition within the financial community.

"Macro volatility is here to stay. Our global macro hedge fund Palinuro Capital leverages our fundamental and probabilistic approach to identify positive expected value macro ideas. We strive to deliver positively skewed, uncorrelated double-digit returns and plenty of valuable macro insights to our LPs."

This partnership underscores Falcon Investment Management's continued dedication to bringing cutting-edge investment solutions to its platform. The launch of the global macro hedge fund strengthens the firm's position as a leader in providing sophisticated investors with opportunities to capitalize on macroeconomic trends.

About Falcon Investment Management

Established in 2014 and headquartered in London, Falcon Investment Management is a leading alternative investment fund manager authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Registered in England and Wales with registered number 09277206 and FCA registered number FRN 673552.

The information contained herein is strictly for the use of Professional and Accredited Investors only. This document does not constitute any investment advice or offer. Any such advice or offer will only be made pursuant to the Private Placement Memorandum of the fund.

Contact

Evan D. Mattenson CFA
evan@falconcapital.co.uk

Alfonso Peccatiello
alf@palinurocapital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ex-ing-head-of-investments-unveils-global-macro-hedge-fund-on-falcon-platform-302257292.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
