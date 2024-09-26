Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905428 | ISIN: CH0009320091 | Ticker-Symbol: FTO
Lang & Schwarz
26.09.24
10:33 Uhr
18,075 Euro
+0,025
+0,14 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00018,15010:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Feintool International Holding AG: Groundbreaking ceremony in India: Feintool celebrates construction start in Pune

The start of the construction in India marks the beginning of a further chapter in Feintool's history in a promising economic region. Feintool's production in the Pune metropolitan region is expected to start in summer 2025.

"Feintool System Parts India" consolidates Feintool's strategic position as an important supplier of high-precision parts in Asian automotive production with its first Indian production site.

With an initial investment of CHF 15 million, the company is moving closer to long-standing customers who are already producing in the region and is, furthermore, reducing the CO2 footprint thanks to significantly shorter delivery routes.

"With our new production site in Pune, we are continuing Feintool's success story in Asia. I am particularly pleased to be building on long-term customer relationships in India and start producing high-precision components for the automotive sector as soon as the site is operational."

Marcel Pernici, President Feintool Asia

Feintool plant in Pune is expected to start producing high-precision components, such as seat adjusters for various major automotive manufacturers, as of summer 2025. Feintool is the global market leader for these fineblanked parts. In the future, the new site will also enable Feintool to produce further high-precision steel components geared towards battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, industry and renewable energies.

"The ground-breaking ceremony in Pune integrates seamlessly into our expansion plans in India. Alongside the construction of the new plant, we are recruiting specialists and will train them in Feintool technologies. I am very confident that Feintool will be operating successfully in India very soon, and offer our customers the added valuethat they have been accustomed to internationally for decades."

Tobias Gries, Managing Director Feintool India

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites in Europe, USA, China, Japan and India with 3,200 employees and 85 vocational trainees. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.