

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear maker PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK) announced Thursday the appointment of Markus Neubrand, aged 48, as its Chief Financial Officer and a Board member, effective October 1.



On Germany's XETRA, PUMA shares were gaining around 4 percent to trade at 38.35 euros.



Neubrand succeeds CFO Hubert Hinterseher, who has mutually agreed with the company to step down from his role on September 30, and leave the firm on December 31.



At PUMA, Neubrand will oversee Finance, Investor Relations, Legal, IT and Business Solutions.



Starting October 1, PUMA's Management Board will consist of CEO Arne Freundt, CFO Neubrand, CPO Maria Valdes, and CSO Anne-Laure Descours.



The new CFO most recently held the position of CFO at GUESS? Inc., and prior to that as Group CFO for the luxury fashion brand MCM Worldwide. Previously, he was Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at premium fashion company HUGO BOSS for its key region Americas.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News