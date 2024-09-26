

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo (DGE.L, DEO) stated that the Group's expectations are unchanged from when it reported preliminary fiscal 2024 results on 30 July 2024. The Group noted that the global environment remains challenging for both the industry and Diageo. The Group said it is focused on strengthening the resilience of business through operational excellence, productivity and strategic investments to win quality market share.



Debra Crew, Chief Executive, said: 'We have made good progress on our strategic initiatives, including our US route-to-market enhancements, and in Nigeria we are progressing well towards completion of the agreement to restructure our business model there.'



