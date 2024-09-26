

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), a supplier of dental and animal health products, announced on Thursday that it has signed two separate acquisition agreements for its animal health business in the UK and US. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



Patterson's UK animal health business, National Veterinary Services Ltd. will acquire Infusion Concepts Ltd.



George Henriques, President of Patterson Companion Animal, said: 'We are excited to add the entire Infusion Concepts product line to our portfolio. Their expertise in designing infusion pumps specifically for animals, coupled with their high quality standards, aligns with our mission.'



Patterson's production animal business, Animal Health International, Inc., will acquire a majority of the operating assets of Mountain Vet Supply, a regional distributor headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.



Post transaction, Patterson Animal Health is expected to expand its presence in the production and companion animal market, boost operating leverage, create synergies with strategic vendors.



Patterson expects to close the transactions by the second fiscal quarter of 2025.



