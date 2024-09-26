Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Trane Technologies' Scott Tew Honored on The Independent's Inaugural Climate 100 List

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is proud to announce that Scott Tew has been named to The Independent's inaugural Climate 100 List. This prestigious list celebrates individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing positive climate solutions and features changemakers from various fields including science, academia, philanthropy, politics, business, and technology.

Tew serves as Vice President of Sustainability and co-founder of the Center for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability (CEES) at Trane Technologies. CEES integrates sustainable practices into the company's daily operations, supporting its brands Trane and Thermo King, and is responsible for forward-looking sustainability initiatives.

Under his leadership, Trane Technologies has launched several groundbreaking initiatives, including the company's comprehensive 2030 Sustainability Commitments, the Gigaton Challenge - the largest customer-facing commitment to combat climate change - and a pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, Trane Technologies became the first company in its industry to have its near-and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"We are incredibly proud of Scott for being recognized on The Independent's Climate 100 List," said Dave Regnery, Chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies. "His unwavering commitment to sustainability and his visionary leadership have been instrumental in driving our ambitious climate initiatives. This recognition is a testament to Scott's dedication and the impactful strides we are making toward a more sustainable future."

Recently, Tew played a pivotal role in Trane Technologies' industry-first commitment to reduce embodied carbon by 40% by 2030. This commitment focuses on partnering with suppliers of key materials used in buildings and building equipment, such as steel, aluminum, copper, and refrigerants, and builds on the company's leadership in sourcing more sustainable solutions like low-carbon steel.

###

About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Scott Tew, Vice-President of Sustainability and Co-Founder of the Center for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability at Trane Technologies

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
