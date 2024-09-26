Trane Technologies' Scott Tew Honored on The Independent's Inaugural Climate 100 List

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is proud to announce that Scott Tew has been named to The Independent's inaugural Climate 100 List. This prestigious list celebrates individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing positive climate solutions and features changemakers from various fields including science, academia, philanthropy, politics, business, and technology.

Tew serves as Vice President of Sustainability and co-founder of the Center for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability (CEES) at Trane Technologies. CEES integrates sustainable practices into the company's daily operations, supporting its brands Trane and Thermo King, and is responsible for forward-looking sustainability initiatives.

Under his leadership, Trane Technologies has launched several groundbreaking initiatives, including the company's comprehensive 2030 Sustainability Commitments, the Gigaton Challenge - the largest customer-facing commitment to combat climate change - and a pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, Trane Technologies became the first company in its industry to have its near-and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"We are incredibly proud of Scott for being recognized on The Independent's Climate 100 List," said Dave Regnery, Chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies. "His unwavering commitment to sustainability and his visionary leadership have been instrumental in driving our ambitious climate initiatives. This recognition is a testament to Scott's dedication and the impactful strides we are making toward a more sustainable future."

Recently, Tew played a pivotal role in Trane Technologies' industry-first commitment to reduce embodied carbon by 40% by 2030. This commitment focuses on partnering with suppliers of key materials used in buildings and building equipment, such as steel, aluminum, copper, and refrigerants, and builds on the company's leadership in sourcing more sustainable solutions like low-carbon steel.

