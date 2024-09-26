DJ PTA-News: MERITU AG: Neue Chancen durch Etablierung von BIG Data Technologie

Unternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt

Köln (pta/26.09.2024/15:06) - MERITU wird zukünftig das Know-How und die Kontakte zwischen China und Europa weiterhin fördern und vorantreiben, insbesondere nun durch die Nutzung von BIG DATA.

Konkret bedeutet das, daß zukünftig chinesische Unternehmen durch eine von MERITU entwickelte und bereitgestellte Datenbank die alle europäische Firmen umfasst, effizient und leicht den Handel und die Geschäftsbeziehungen zwischen China und Europa aufbauen und ausbauen können.

Der Zugriff auf diese Informationen ist für chinesische Unternehmen heute schlicht nicht möglich, da China z.B. Google und andere Suchmöglichkeiten auch via VPN nicht zulässt. MERITU ist es durch ihre guten Kontakte gelungen, eine Erlaubnis der chinesischen Regierung zu erwirken, die es erlaubt einen in China stationierten Server zu betreiben mit der von MERITU entwickelten Datenbank, welche aktuell bereits rund 10 Mio. Firmen in Europa umfasst (oder: welche wiederum sämtliche Firmen in Europa umfasst - sodann in Q3/24) mit den dazugehörigen Informationen, die eine Selektion leicht und effizient für chinesische Unternehmen ermöglicht und dies innerhalb Chinas.

Dies ist ein Novum und kann von chinesischen Unternehmen im Rahmen eines klaren und einfach strukturierten Abo-Modelles mit jährlicher Laufzeit genutzt werden.

Zusätzlich wird einen Beratungsbereich aufbauen, welcher unter anderem umfassende Auslandsdienstleistungen für kleine und mittlere Unternehmen (KMU) in China bereitstellen soll.

Der Marktstart dafür ist für Ende des dritten Quartals in 2024 geplant.

Version in English:

MERITU AG: New opportunities through the establishment of BIG Data technology

MERITU will continue to promote and advance the know-how and contacts between China and Europe in the future, especially now through the use of BIG DATA.

In concrete terms, this means that in the future Chinese companies will be able to efficiently and easily establish and expand trade and business relations between China and Europe through a database developed and provided by MERITU that includes all European companies.

Access to this information is simply not possible for Chinese companies today, as China does not allow Google and other search options, even via VPN. Thanks to its good contacts, MERITU has succeeded in obtaining permission from the Chinese government to operate a server stationed in China with the database developed by MERITU, which currently already includes around 10 million companies in Europe (or: which in turn includes all companies in Europe - then in Q3 /24) with the associated information, which enables easy and efficient selection for Chinese companies and this within China.

This is a novelty and can be used by Chinese companies within the framework of a clear and simply structured subscription model with an annual term.

In addition, a consulting division will be set up to provide comprehensive foreign services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China, among other things.

The market launch for this is planned for the end of the third quarter of 2024.

(Ende)

Aussender: MERITU AG Adresse: Salierring 42, 50677 Köln Land: Deutschland Ansprechpartner: Alfred K. Roth Tel.: +48 22 299 08 74 E-Mail: info@meritu.eu Website: www.meritu.eu

ISIN(s): DE000A401X95 (Aktie) Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)