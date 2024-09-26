Subaru of America, Inc.: Don't Feed the Landfills - Subaru x NPCA

Watch video: Don't Feed the Landfills - Subaru x NPCA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / It takes all of us to make a difference - ?@Subaru? the National Parks Conservation Association (?@NpcaOrg? ) and our partners have been doing our part! Over nearly 10 years, we've kept more than 22 MILLION pounds of trash out of national parks like Denali, Grand Teton and Yosemite in coordination with the National Park Service, National Park Foundation, and community partners. Together, we achieved this through waste reduction, recycling, composting, and educational initiatives to engage park visitors on ways to lessen their environmental footprint. That's a real commitment to clean, green sustainability for America's most iconic places. Subscribe to learn how you can keep making a difference for our national parks.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.





