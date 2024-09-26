

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin (KOPN) has received a $1.3 million follow-on order for Emerald microdisplay module in support of a major weapon sight product. This order includes additional deliveries as part of an ongoing multi-year production program.



The Emerald module is a fully integrated system that includes Kopin's monochrome transmissive active-matrix liquid crystal display with SVGA resolution, a LED backlight, and integrated drive electronics. It also features Kopin's CyberDisplay architecture.



'The follow-on purchase order of Emerald modules from a repeat customer underscores the long-standing quality and reliability of Kopin's products,' said Bill Maffucci, Sr. VP of Business Development and Strategy at Kopin.



