Granby, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - THS Maple Holdings Inc. (TSXV: YAY) is pleased to announce that its operating entity, Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd. (THS or the Company), is expanding its operation in the US market as an important step in its strategy to diversify geographically and consumer sector.

The new self-operated warehouse and distribution center in Lyndon Center, VT is located approximately 1 hour from the Company's main facilities in Granby, QC a few minutes from Interstate 90.

The US-based operations will provide increased access to growing US customer demand and provide THS with the following substantial benefits:

Improved lead times by providing quicker order fulfillment;

The elimination of delays due to FDA and US Customs;

Substantial transport savings;

Relief of pressure on the Canadian facilities to better serve domestic customers; and, removing our costly 3PL warehouse: reducing FDA & US Customs fees.

In addition, the US facility incorporates a receiving area for the purchase buying bulk maple syrup and a consolidation point for other US-based supplies.

Lastly, it will be the location of the Company's second retail location after its launch this summer in the Old Port of Montreal.

"We are very excited to open our first facility in the US. With growing markets for our products and the influence of 'Buy American' among certain channels, we will be able to serve an expanded list of customers domestically without concern," stated Tom Zaffis, President and CEO of THS.

About THS Maple Holdings Inc.

THS Maple Holdings is a publicly listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol YAY. The Company's operating company, Turkey Hill Sugarbush packages, sells and distributes hundreds of maple syrup and maple products to retailers in Canada and 20 other countries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224712

SOURCE: Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd.