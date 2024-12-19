Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Tom Zaffis, Chief Executive Officer, THS Maple Holdings Ltd. ("THS Maple" or the "Company") (TSXV: YAY), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKDAsHW7bPE

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY)

THS Maple is a manufacturer and distributor of fine maple products ranging from pure maple syrup to maple cookies, chocolates and teas. Based in Granby, Quebec, the Company has been a leading provider to the travel and tourism industry in Canada since 1976 and has recently diversified its channel partners to serve the premium gift, eCommerce, hospitality and private label specialty retailers in over 20 countries. In the summer of 2024, THS opened its first retail location, with plans to broaden its direct-to-consumer network in the coming years and is opening a facility in Vermont to more efficiently supply its growing US-based customer base.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://turkeyhill.ca/

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234479

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange