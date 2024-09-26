Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (the "Company" or "Safe Supply") is pleased to announce a proposed acquisition in Drug Lab 118 Ltd. a portfolio of proprietary harm reduction test strips, enhancing its moot and SKU portfolio.

The Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Druglab118 Ltd. ("Drug Lab Parent") in respect of an investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Lab 118 Ltd. ("Drug Lab U.S."), dated September 26, 2024 (the "LOI"). The LOI contemplates Safe Supply acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital stock of Drug Lab U.S. from Drug Lab Parent (the "Acquisition") in exchange for common shares in the capital of Safe Supply ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed value of $0.05 per share. It is currently expected that Safe Supply will issue 10,000,000 Consideration Shares to Drug Lab Parent in connection with the Acquisition, which will be subject to contractual restrictions on resale such that 1/3 of the Consideration Shares may be traded on each of the four, eight and twelve month anniversaries of the closing of the Acquisition. In addition, it is anticipated that Drug Lab Parent will appoint one nominee to the board of directors of Safe Supply at closing of the proposed Acquisition.

In addition, upon closing of the Acquisition, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares of Safe Supply to an arm's length third party finder as a finder fee (the "Finder Fee Shares").

All securities issued connection with the above transactions will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

This Acquisition significantly enhances Safe Supply's portfolio, expanding its capabilities in harm reduction with a suite of test kits developed through Drug Lab Parent's extensive research and development efforts over the last several years. Drug Lab Parent's team boosts an impressive scientific bench who have spent years refining and developing their portfolio of proprietary test strips and we are pleased to have them for the very important North American market. Drug Lab U.S., a Delaware registered corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Drug Lab Parent and it has an exclusive distribution agreement with Drug Lab Parent to distribute products of Drug Lab Parent in North America.

With Drug Lab Parent's portfolio, Safe Supply now offers a comprehensive suite of test kits that address a wide range of narcotics, providing a competitive edge in the market. The ongoing collaboration with Greenlane Holdings amplifies the distribution and market reach of Safety Strips (an investee company of Supply), creating a robust pipeline for growth.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, stated: "This Acquisition marks a salient milestone as we strengthen our growing portfolio in medical testing and harm reduction. We are confident that we can add substantial value to Druglab in their North American sales effort and position their products as leaders in their respective categories.."

Colin L, CEO of Druglab Parent, stated, "We are excited to work with Safe Supply to expand our North American business, and we are confident with strong partners such as Safe Supply, we can successfully execute on our vision, while dominating the harm reduction space."

A Growing Market Opportunity

The global market for narcotic testing and harm reduction solutions is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing awareness and regulatory demands for safer drug use practices. The Acquisition of Drug Lab U.S. positions Safe Supply to capitalize on this expanding market, with proprietary technology that has already seen significant investment in Europe.

The global market for drug testing kits is expected to reach $11.83 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. (Polaris Market Research)

This Acquisition is not only a testament to Safe Supply's strategic vision but also serves as a strong catalyst for future revenue growth. With the integration of Drug Lab Parent's technology, Safe Supply is poised to see a substantial increase in its market share within the medical testing and harm reduction industry.

The acquisition of Drug Labs U.S. is a pivotal step in Safe Supply's journey to becoming a leader in the medical testing space, particularly in harm reduction technologies. Investors can look forward to continued growth, driven by strategic acquisitions, innovative partnerships, and a clear commitment to expanding the Company's market presence.

Safe Supply remains committed to delivering shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives and its goal to achieve a leadership position in the rapidly evolving market for harm reduction solutions.

About Drug Labs Parent, Drug Labs U.S.

Druglab118 Ltd. was incorporated in the United Kingdom in March 2013 with a mission to deliver the science used in forensic testing and detection to consumers. The company is focused on the development of innovative chemical technologies. Druglab118 Ltd. has developed specific expertise in the area of illicit substance detection through the creation of innovative and patented drug detection solutions.

Drug Lab 118 Ltd., a Delaware registered corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Druglab118 Ltd. and it has an exclusive distribution agreement with Druglab118 Ltd. to distribute products of Druglab118 Ltd. in North America.

SPLY through this Acquisition will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares Drug Lab 118 Ltd. and will retain the exclusive rights to distribute current and future products of Druglab118 Ltd. in North America.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly traded company specializing in the acquisition, investment, and development of companies within the medical and wellness sectors. With a focus on innovative technology-driven solutions, Safe Supply aims to create sustainable value for its investors while addressing critical needs in the healthcare industry. The Company is committed to delivering high-impact solutions and fostering growth through its diverse portfolio of companies.

