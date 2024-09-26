Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A0ESPU | ISIN: US8808901081 | Ticker-Symbol: T5Z
26.09.24
18:33 Uhr
33,200 Euro
+0,800
+2,47 %
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 23:02 Uhr
Ternium S.A.: Ternium Releases Sustainability Report 2023 and Announces Updated Decarbonization Target

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today released its Sustainability Report 2023. The report outlines Ternium's strategy, performance, risks, and governance across various sustainability topics, including Climate Change, Environment, People, Communities, and the Value Chain. It also emphasizes that integrity is crucial to Ternium's long-term sustainability.

Ternium's Sustainability Report has been prepared following the international standards set by the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for Iron & Steel Producers, as well as the guidelines from the World Steel Association. It also aligns with the recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) for climate change reporting and describes the company's contributions to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The report introduces a revised decarbonization target, which features several changes to the target originally announced in 2021. These are the incorporation of Scope 3 emissions, primarily from raw material and semi-finished steel purchases from third parties; an expanded boundary that now includes the hot-rolling process to better reflect the company's industrial configuration; and the adoption of the GHG Protocol methodology. The new target is a 15% reduction in emission intensity for hot-rolled steel by 2030, compared to a 2023 baseline, covering Scope 1, 2, and Scope 3 Categories 1 and 10.

The report is available at www.ternium.com.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
