Ternium S.A.: Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium's Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders and its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 approved all resolutions on their agendas.

Among other resolutions adopted, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements and unconsolidated annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the proposed annual dividend of $ 0.27 per share ($ 2.70 per ADS). The annual dividend includes the interim dividend of $ 0.09 per share ($ 0.90 per ADS) paid in November 2024. A net dividend of $ 0.18 per share ($ 1.80 per ADS) will be paid on May 14, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved to maintain the number of directors at eight, approved the re-election of Messrs. Roberto Bonatti, Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf, Gianfelice Mario Rocca, Paolo Rocca, Daniel Agustin Novegil and Mmes. Gioia María Ghezzi and Lorenza Martínez Trigueros to the Board of Directors and approved to appoint Ms. Alicia Lucía Móndolo as new member of the Board of Directors. All board members will hold office until the meeting that will be convened to decide on the 2025 accounts. The meeting also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Societé coopérative, Cabinet de révision agréé, as Ternium's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The board of directors subsequently re-appointed Mr. Paolo Rocca as its chairman, Mr. Daniel Agustín Novegil as vice-chairman and Mr. Máximo Vedoya as Ternium's chief executive officer. The board of directors also confirmed and re-appointed Mr. Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf, Ms. Gioia Ghezzi and Ms. Lorenza Martinez Trigueros as members of Ternium's audit committee, with Mr. Decalf to continue to chair the committee. All three members of the audit committee qualify as independent directors under the Company's articles of association.

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders resolved to renew the validity period of Ternium's authorized share capital, granted related authorizations, waivers and exceptions, and approved the corresponding amendments to Ternium's articles of association to reflect such resolutions.

For a summary of the resolutions adopted at the meetings, please see the report on Form 6-K submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

