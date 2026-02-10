Ternium S.A.: Ternium Completes Acquisition of Nippon Groups' Remainder Participation in Usiminas' Control Group

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced today that its subsidiary Ternium Investments S.à r.l. completed the acquisition of 153.1 million ordinary shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas ("Usiminas") from Nippon Steel Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation for a total consideration of approximately $315.2 million in cash, pursuant to the transaction previously disclosed on November 5, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ternium-completes-acquisition-of-nippon-groups-remainder-participation-1135625