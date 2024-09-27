Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its 2024 first half financial and operational results before the U.S. markets open on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial and operational results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ccnVKwav

Participant Dial-In: 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's results presentation will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on September 30, 2024.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926306380/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech