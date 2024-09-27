Evrima Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

27 September 2024

Evrima PLC ("Evrima" or the "Company")

AQSE: EVA

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Evrima, an investment issuer with a primary focus on the commodities, mineral exploration, and development sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2024.

As at 30 June 2024, Evrima continued to hold a broad and varied portfolio of investments, spanning both listed and private entities. These investments reflect the Company's dedication to seeking out opportunities that align with its focus on high-growth potential in the commodities and exploration industries.

The listed portion of Evrima's investment portfolio is composed of carefully selected public companies, chosen to leverage the Company's ability to respond to evolving global market trends. These listed investments are aligned with Evrima's objective of maximising shareholder returns through calculated engagement with market movements and economic shifts.

In tandem, Evrima remains actively involved in identifying and supporting privately owned companies that demonstrate significant potential for expansion and long-term success. Each private investment is subjected to thorough due diligence and is chosen based on its alignment with Evrima's strategic goals for value creation and long-term profitability.

The Company remains committed to a hands-on approach in managing its investments, continuously evaluating performance and adapting to the broader economic and geopolitical environment. Evrima's strategy is built on a foundation of adaptability, aiming to optimise returns while mitigating risks associated with market volatility.

Evrima is dedicated to maintaining a well-balanced portfolio, with a continued focus on capitalising on emerging opportunities and favourable conditions within its core sectors. The Company remains vigilant in monitoring the progress of its investments, ensuring that it can respond swiftly and effectively to market dynamics.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on any material developments regarding its portfolio in forthcoming announcements.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2024 6 months ended Year ended 6 months ended 30 June 31 December 30 June 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) £ £ £ Turnover - - - Administrative expenses (127,923) (271,998) (140,151) Operating profit/(loss) (127,923) (271,998) (140,151) Other operating income 26,282 29,981 5,000 Operating loss (101,641) (242,017) (135,151) Fair value movement (107,357) (555,075) (189,811) Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations (208,998) (797,092) (324,962) Interest payable (65) (11,304) - Loss before taxation (209,063) (808,396) (324,962) Tax on loss - 54,780 - Loss for the financial year (209,063) (753,616) (324,962) Basic earning per share - in pence (0.005) (1.910) (0.001) Diluted earning per share - in pence (0.005) (1.910) (0.001)

Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024 6 months ended Year ended 6 months ended 30 June 31 December 30 June 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Notes £ £ £ Fixed assets Investments 1 302,075 546,525 870,973 Current assets Investments 1 462,457 474,086 741,630 Debtors 73,766 25,360 32,353 Cash at bank 5,131 6,886 172 Total current assets 541,354 506,332 774,155 Current liabilities Creditors falling due within one year 31,194 31,559 140,395 Total current creditors 31,194 31,559 140,395 Net current assets 510,160 474,773 633,760 Total assets less current liabilities 812,235 1,021,298 1,504,733 Provisions for liabilities - - (54,780) Net assets 812,235 1,021,298 1,449,953 Capital & reserves Share capital 244,068 244,068 244,068 Share premium 1,360,029 1,360,029 1,360,029 Other reserves 44,100 44,100 44,100 Retained earnings (835,962) (626,899) (198,244) Total capital & reserves 812,235 1,021,298 1,449,953

Statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024 Share

capital Share Premium Share based payment reserve Retained earnings Total owner's equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914 Profit for the period - - - (753,616) (753,616) Balance at 31 December 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (626,899) 1,021,298 Profit for the period - - - (209,063) (209,063) Balance at 30 June 2024 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (835,962) 812,235





Notes to the statement of financial position