Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Evrima Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

27 September 2024

Evrima PLC ("Evrima" or the "Company")

AQSE: EVA

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Evrima, an investment issuer with a primary focus on the commodities, mineral exploration, and development sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2024.

As at 30 June 2024, Evrima continued to hold a broad and varied portfolio of investments, spanning both listed and private entities. These investments reflect the Company's dedication to seeking out opportunities that align with its focus on high-growth potential in the commodities and exploration industries.

The listed portion of Evrima's investment portfolio is composed of carefully selected public companies, chosen to leverage the Company's ability to respond to evolving global market trends. These listed investments are aligned with Evrima's objective of maximising shareholder returns through calculated engagement with market movements and economic shifts.

In tandem, Evrima remains actively involved in identifying and supporting privately owned companies that demonstrate significant potential for expansion and long-term success. Each private investment is subjected to thorough due diligence and is chosen based on its alignment with Evrima's strategic goals for value creation and long-term profitability.

The Company remains committed to a hands-on approach in managing its investments, continuously evaluating performance and adapting to the broader economic and geopolitical environment. Evrima's strategy is built on a foundation of adaptability, aiming to optimise returns while mitigating risks associated with market volatility.

Evrima is dedicated to maintaining a well-balanced portfolio, with a continued focus on capitalising on emerging opportunities and favourable conditions within its core sectors. The Company remains vigilant in monitoring the progress of its investments, ensuring that it can respond swiftly and effectively to market dynamics.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on any material developments regarding its portfolio in forthcoming announcements.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)

simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2024

6 months ended

Year ended

6 months ended

30 June

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2023

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

£

£

£

Turnover

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(127,923)

(271,998)

(140,151)

Operating profit/(loss)

(127,923)

(271,998)

(140,151)

Other operating income

26,282

29,981

5,000

Operating loss

(101,641)

(242,017)

(135,151)

Fair value movement

(107,357)

(555,075)

(189,811)

Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations

(208,998)

(797,092)

(324,962)

Interest payable

(65)

(11,304)

-

Loss before taxation

(209,063)

(808,396)

(324,962)

Tax on loss

-

54,780

-

Loss for the financial year

(209,063)

(753,616)

(324,962)

Basic earning per share - in pence

(0.005)

(1.910)

(0.001)

Diluted earning per share - in pence

(0.005)

(1.910)

(0.001)

Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024

6 months ended

Year ended

6 months ended

30 June

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2023

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

Notes

£

£

£

Fixed assets

Investments

1

302,075

546,525

870,973

Current assets

Investments

1

462,457

474,086

741,630

Debtors

73,766

25,360

32,353

Cash at bank

5,131

6,886

172

Total current assets

541,354

506,332

774,155

Current liabilities

Creditors falling due within one year

31,194

31,559

140,395

Total current creditors

31,194

31,559

140,395

Net current assets

510,160

474,773

633,760

Total assets less current liabilities

812,235

1,021,298

1,504,733

Provisions for liabilities

-

-

(54,780)

Net assets

812,235

1,021,298

1,449,953

Capital & reserves

Share capital

244,068

244,068

244,068

Share premium

1,360,029

1,360,029

1,360,029

Other reserves

44,100

44,100

44,100

Retained earnings

(835,962)

(626,899)

(198,244)

Total capital & reserves

812,235

1,021,298

1,449,953

Statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024
Share
capital		Share PremiumShare based payment reserveRetained earningsTotal owner's equity
£££££
Balance at 1 January 2023244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914
Profit for the period--- (753,616) (753,616)
Balance at 31 December 2023244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (626,899)1,021,298
Profit for the period--- (209,063) (209,063)
Balance at 30 June 2024244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (835,962)812,235


Notes to the statement of financial position

1.

Investments

Listed investments

Company

Shares held

Share price a

Premium Nickel Resources Limited

405,000

CAD$ 0.830

Coinsilium Group Plc

300,000

US$ 0.020

Tertiary Minerals Plc

10,000,000

GBP£ 0.093

Rover Crital Minerals Corp

100,000

CAD$ 0.025

Katoro Gold Plc

20,000,000

GBP£ 0.105

Unlisted investments

Company

Shares held

Share price b

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty

3,802

GBP£ 18.928

Eastport Ventures Inc

4,026,902

CAD$ 0.200

  1. The listed investments share price was the quoted price at the close of trading on 30 June 2024
  1. The unlisted investments share price is a fair value assessment on 30 June 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.