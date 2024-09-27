Evrima Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
27 September 2024
27 September 2024
27 September 2024
Evrima PLC ("Evrima" or the "Company")
AQSE: EVA
Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Evrima, an investment issuer with a primary focus on the commodities, mineral exploration, and development sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2024.
As at 30 June 2024, Evrima continued to hold a broad and varied portfolio of investments, spanning both listed and private entities. These investments reflect the Company's dedication to seeking out opportunities that align with its focus on high-growth potential in the commodities and exploration industries.
The listed portion of Evrima's investment portfolio is composed of carefully selected public companies, chosen to leverage the Company's ability to respond to evolving global market trends. These listed investments are aligned with Evrima's objective of maximising shareholder returns through calculated engagement with market movements and economic shifts.
In tandem, Evrima remains actively involved in identifying and supporting privately owned companies that demonstrate significant potential for expansion and long-term success. Each private investment is subjected to thorough due diligence and is chosen based on its alignment with Evrima's strategic goals for value creation and long-term profitability.
The Company remains committed to a hands-on approach in managing its investments, continuously evaluating performance and adapting to the broader economic and geopolitical environment. Evrima's strategy is built on a foundation of adaptability, aiming to optimise returns while mitigating risks associated with market volatility.
Evrima is dedicated to maintaining a well-balanced portfolio, with a continued focus on capitalising on emerging opportunities and favourable conditions within its core sectors. The Company remains vigilant in monitoring the progress of its investments, ensuring that it can respond swiftly and effectively to market dynamics.
The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on any material developments regarding its portfolio in forthcoming announcements.
Statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2024
|
6 months ended
Year ended
6 months ended
30 June
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
£
£
£
Turnover
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(127,923)
(271,998)
(140,151)
Operating profit/(loss)
(127,923)
(271,998)
(140,151)
Other operating income
26,282
29,981
5,000
Operating loss
(101,641)
(242,017)
(135,151)
Fair value movement
(107,357)
(555,075)
(189,811)
Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations
(208,998)
(797,092)
(324,962)
Interest payable
(65)
(11,304)
-
Loss before taxation
(209,063)
(808,396)
(324,962)
Tax on loss
-
54,780
-
Loss for the financial year
(209,063)
(753,616)
(324,962)
Basic earning per share - in pence
(0.005)
(1.910)
(0.001)
Diluted earning per share - in pence
(0.005)
(1.910)
(0.001)
Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024
6 months ended
Year ended
6 months ended
30 June
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
Notes
£
£
£
Fixed assets
Investments
1
302,075
546,525
870,973
Current assets
Investments
1
462,457
474,086
741,630
Debtors
73,766
25,360
32,353
Cash at bank
5,131
6,886
172
Total current assets
541,354
506,332
774,155
Current liabilities
Creditors falling due within one year
31,194
31,559
140,395
Total current creditors
31,194
31,559
140,395
Net current assets
510,160
474,773
633,760
Total assets less current liabilities
812,235
1,021,298
1,504,733
Provisions for liabilities
-
-
(54,780)
Net assets
812,235
1,021,298
1,449,953
Capital & reserves
Share capital
244,068
244,068
244,068
Share premium
1,360,029
1,360,029
1,360,029
Other reserves
44,100
44,100
44,100
Retained earnings
(835,962)
(626,899)
(198,244)
Total capital & reserves
812,235
1,021,298
1,449,953
|Statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024
|Share
capital
|Share Premium
|Share based payment reserve
|Retained earnings
|Total owner's equity
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Balance at 1 January 2023
|244,068
|1,360,029
|44,100
|126,717
|1,774,914
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(753,616)
|(753,616)
|Balance at 31 December 2023
|244,068
|1,360,029
|44,100
|(626,899)
|1,021,298
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(209,063)
|(209,063)
|Balance at 30 June 2024
|244,068
|1,360,029
|44,100
|(835,962)
|812,235
Notes to the statement of financial position
1.
Investments
Listed investments
Company
Shares held
Share price a
Premium Nickel Resources Limited
405,000
CAD$ 0.830
Coinsilium Group Plc
300,000
US$ 0.020
Tertiary Minerals Plc
10,000,000
GBP£ 0.093
Rover Crital Minerals Corp
100,000
CAD$ 0.025
Katoro Gold Plc
20,000,000
GBP£ 0.105
Unlisted investments
Company
Shares held
Share price b
Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty
3,802
GBP£ 18.928
Eastport Ventures Inc
4,026,902
CAD$ 0.200