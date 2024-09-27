Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
27.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Further re selling prices and export tariffs 
 
Further to the company's announcement on 6 September 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude 
palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), and to subsequent updates thereto published on the company's website at www.rea.co.uk/ 
investors/cpo-export-tariffs, the Indonesian government has published a change to the export levy structure effective 
from 22 September 2024. 
 
Export levy, as also export duty, has, in recent years, been calculated on a sliding scale by reference to a CPO 
reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of recognised benchmark CPO prices. 
Export levy is payable to a dedicated fund that utilises levy income to support measures designed to benefit the 
growing of oil palms in Indonesia. Export duty is a tax payable to the Indonesian government. 
 
The change just announced by the Indonesian government retains the existing sliding scale of export duty with a top and 
bottom cap but now imposes a fixed 7.5 per cent export levy against the CPO reference price with no top or bottom cap, 
replacing the previous format of incremental levy increases. The ministerial decree is expected to be reviewed after 
six months and the new export tariff structure will remain in place pending any further announcement. 
 
The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below. The CPO reference price for 
September is USD839.53, resulting in total export tariffs of USD115 per tonne for CPO (net price of USD765 per tonne) and 
export tariffs of USD148 per tonne for CPKO. This represents decreases in the tariffs for both CPO and CPKO of 
approximately USD27 per tonne as compared with the regime in force prior to the revision. 
 
REA sells CPO into the local Indonesian market which is not subject to export levy or export duty. However, arbitrage 
between the Indonesian and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly in line with 
prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export tariffs and restrictions. 
Changes to export tariffs and restrictions therefore have an indirect effect on the prices that REA achieves on sales 
of its CPO. 
 
Export tariffs applicable from 22 September 2024 
 
From     To  Duty Levy (7.5%) Total  Example net price* 
USD       USD   USD  USD      USD    USD 
-       680  -  51     51   629 
681      730  3  55     58   672 
731      780  18  59     77   704 
781      830  33  62     95   735 
831      880  52  66     118   762 
881      930  74  70     144   786 
931      980  124 74     198   783 
981      1,030 148 77     225   805 
1,031     1,080 178 81     259   821 
1,081     1,130 201 85     286   844 
1,131     1,180 220 89     309   872 
1,181     1,230 240 92     332   898 
1,231     1,280 250 96     346   934 
1,281     1,330 260 100     360   970 
1,331     1,380 270 104     374   1,007 
1,381     1,430 280 107     387   1,043 
1,431     1,480 288 111     399   1,081

*At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: +44(0)20 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 349414 
EQS News ID:  1996765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996765&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.