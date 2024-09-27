

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) on Friday reported first-half pre-tax profit of 116.128 million pounds, compared with a loss of 22.828 million pounds, registered for the same period last year.



Net profit stood at 115.550 million pounds or 77.90 pence per share, compared with a loss of 23.507 million pounds or 16.31 pence per share a year ago.



As of July 31, net asset value per share was 594.6 pence, higher than 530.9 pence per share recorded on January 31.



Profit before finance costs and taxation was 118.969 million pounds as against prior year's loss of 20.191 million pounds.



Income from investment increased to 27.523 million pounds from 27.147 million pounds in 2023.



Gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss were at 93.057 million pounds, compared with a loss of 45.784 million pounds.



The Board will pay a second quarterly dividend of 7.3 pence per share on November 15 to shareholders on the register as of October 11.



