Capita Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

('Capita plc' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita announces that Georgina Harvey, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Capita's Remuneration Committee will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of M&C Saatchi PLC. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.

M&C Saatchi PLC is listed on the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange.

