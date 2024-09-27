Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
Tradegate
26.09.24
15:05 Uhr
0,239 Euro
+0,002
+0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,2400,24410:57
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Capita Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024


('Capita plc' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita announces that Georgina Harvey, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Capita's Remuneration Committee will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of M&C Saatchi PLC. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.

M&C Saatchi PLC is listed on the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange.

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 02076 542399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 41,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2024 PR Newswire
