Capita Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

23 June 2025

Capita plc ("Capita" or "the Company")

Resignation of Brian McArthur-Muscroft, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita

The Company announces that Brian McArthur-Muscroft has advised the Board that he has decided to step down as a director.

Brian has advised the Board that due to the current activity levels of his external CFO executive role he will be unable to continue to dedicate sufficient time to enable him to contribute to Capita appropriately. Brian will step down as a director on 23 July 2025.

David Lowden chair, said: "I would like to thank Brian for his significant commitment to the Board during his three years as a director, his hard work and counsel and especially for chairing the Audit and Risk Committee with such skill and diligence from June 2022 until October 2024."

