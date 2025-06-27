Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27 June 2025
Capita awarded yesterday its 2025 restricted share awards ("2025 RSAs") under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 as set out in tables below.
The 2025 RSA granted to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer and Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; (ii) satisfactory personal performance; and (iii) any scaling back (including to nil vesting) on account of the underpins not being met.
The underpin conditions attached to the 2025 RSA include Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2027 to be positive and the Remuneration Committee being satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita over the vesting period and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. Further details in respect of the underpins will be set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31 December 2025.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Adolfo Hernandez
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Executive Officer (Director)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the
transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
304,878
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
304,878
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Pablo Andres
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Financial Officer (Director)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
156,794
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
156,794
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Corinne Ripoche
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CEO, Capita Experience (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
117,595
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
117,595
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Sameer Vuyyuru
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief AI & Product Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
111,062
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
111,062
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Xenia Walters
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
100,696
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
100,696
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Claire Denton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
96,254
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
96,254
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Scott Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief People Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
96,254
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
96,254
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Nicole Dorskind
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
56,620
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
56,620
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Richard Holroyd
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CEO, Capita Public Service (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
86,236
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
86,236
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Manpreet Singh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Technology Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 31p each
Identification code
GB00BPCT7534
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
48,182
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
48,182
£nil
e) Date of transaction
26 June 2025
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue