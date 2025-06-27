Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27 June 2025

Capita awarded yesterday its 2025 restricted share awards ("2025 RSAs") under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 as set out in tables below.

The 2025 RSA granted to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer and Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; (ii) satisfactory personal performance; and (iii) any scaling back (including to nil vesting) on account of the underpins not being met.

The underpin conditions attached to the 2025 RSA include Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2027 to be positive and the Remuneration Committee being satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita over the vesting period and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. Further details in respect of the underpins will be set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Adolfo Hernandez

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (Director)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the

transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

304,878

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

304,878

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Pablo Andres

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (Director)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

156,794

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

156,794

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Corinne Ripoche

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CEO, Capita Experience (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

117,595

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

117,595

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Sameer Vuyyuru

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief AI & Product Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

111,062

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

111,062

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Xenia Walters

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

100,696

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,696

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Claire Denton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

96,254

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

96,254

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Scott Hill

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief People Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

96,254

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

96,254

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Nicole Dorskind

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

56,620

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

56,620

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Richard Holroyd

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CEO, Capita Public Service (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

86,236

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

86,236

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Manpreet Singh

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Technology Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 31p each

Identification code

GB00BPCT7534

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional share award over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

48,182

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

48,182

£nil

e) Date of transaction

26 June 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue


