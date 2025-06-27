Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita awarded yesterday its 2025 restricted share awards ("2025 RSAs") under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 as set out in tables below.

The 2025 RSA granted to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer and Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; (ii) satisfactory personal performance; and (iii) any scaling back (including to nil vesting) on account of the underpins not being met.

The underpin conditions attached to the 2025 RSA include Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2027 to be positive and the Remuneration Committee being satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita over the vesting period and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. Further details in respect of the underpins will be set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adolfo Hernandez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 304,878 d) Aggregated information

- Price 304,878 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pablo Andres 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer (Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 156,794 d) Aggregated information

- Price 156,794 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Corinne Ripoche 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Capita Experience (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 117,595 d) Aggregated information

- Price 117,595 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sameer Vuyyuru 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief AI & Product Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 111,062 d) Aggregated information

- Price 111,062 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Xenia Walters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 100,696 d) Aggregated information

- Price 100,696 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Claire Denton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 96,254 d) Aggregated information

- Price 96,254 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Scott Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 96,254 d) Aggregated information

- Price 96,254 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicole Dorskind 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 56,620 d) Aggregated information

- Price 56,620 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Holroyd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Capita Public Service (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 31p each Identification code GB00BPCT7534 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 86,236 d) Aggregated information

- Price 86,236 £nil e) Date of transaction 26 June 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue