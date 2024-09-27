4C Group AB: 4C Strategies secures significant contract with North American defense customer

4C Strategies, 4C Group AB (publ), a leading provider of exercise, readiness, and training management solutions, has secured a significant contract with a defense customer in North America.

The agreement, which encompasses a combination of our software and services, further strengthens our position as a key player in the defense sector. The total potential value of the contract is approximately SEK 101 million over a three-year period, with the currently announced call-off valued at approximately SEK 68 million. The remaining value is expected to be realized over the following two years.

Out of the SEK 68 million, approximately SEK 59 million will be attributed to 4C Strategies' earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

"This contract further enhances our strategic position in the North American defense market," said Jonas Jonsson, Group CEO of 4C Strategies. "It is an exciting development for us in North America, and we view this agreement as a significant step towards continued expansion in the region."

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Austrailia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies' share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, under the ticker "4C".

