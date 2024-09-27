Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ20 | ISIN: SE0012904803 | Ticker-Symbol: KEN
Frankfurt
27.09.24
09:59 Uhr
0,103 Euro
+0,000
+0,19 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEBNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEBNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 08:45 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KebNi AB: Kebni announces strategic decision to explore closing down its subsidiary Satmission AB

The Board of Kebni AB (publ) has made the strategic decision to explore the alternative to close down the subsidiary Satmission AB, which may lead to redundancies. Kebni will now initiate union negotiations. Five employees are expected to be affected by the closure.

Satmission AB manufactures drive-away Satcom solutions for broadcasting, a market that has experienced significant decline in recent years, resulting in low capacity utilization for the company. The decision to explore closing down Satmission AB is part of Kebni's effort to streamline operations and enhance strategic focus, creating improved conditions for growth.

Financial effects
A closure of Satmission AB will result in approximately 4 MSEK in one-time costs in Q3 2024. At the same time, monthly ongoing costs will decrease by 600 000 SEK per month.

A final decision regarding a closure of Satmission AB and further information on this will be communicated after the union negotiations have concluded.

For more information, contact:
Johanna Toll-Meyer, CFO
ir@kebni.com

About Kebni AB (publ)
Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation, and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. To learn more, visit www.kebni.com

This information is information that Kebni AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-09-27 08:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
Kebni Bringing Stability To A World In Motion

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.