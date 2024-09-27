KebNi AB: Kebni announces strategic decision to explore closing down its subsidiary Satmission AB

The Board of Kebni AB (publ) has made the strategic decision to explore the alternative to close down the subsidiary Satmission AB, which may lead to redundancies. Kebni will now initiate union negotiations. Five employees are expected to be affected by the closure.



Satmission AB manufactures drive-away Satcom solutions for broadcasting, a market that has experienced significant decline in recent years, resulting in low capacity utilization for the company. The decision to explore closing down Satmission AB is part of Kebni's effort to streamline operations and enhance strategic focus, creating improved conditions for growth.



Financial effects

A closure of Satmission AB will result in approximately 4 MSEK in one-time costs in Q3 2024. At the same time, monthly ongoing costs will decrease by 600 000 SEK per month.



A final decision regarding a closure of Satmission AB and further information on this will be communicated after the union negotiations have concluded.

For more information, contact:

Johanna Toll-Meyer, CFO

ir@kebni.com

