

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), a German maker of industrial rolling element bearings, announced on Friday that it has appointed Christophe Hannequin as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025.



He will succeed Claus Bauer, who will fulfill his contract until the end of its term on August 31, 2025.



Hannequin has been the Group Chief Financial Officer at the JCB Group in Britain, since 2022.



Earlier, he held various management positions primarily in the field of finance at Michelin in the US, Canada, and France.



