iHuman Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Revenues were RMB215.1 million (US$29.6 million), compared with RMB241.0 million in the same period last year.
- Gross profit was RMB151.7 million (US$20.9 million), compared with RMB170.8 million in the same period last year.
- Operating income was RMB18.8 million (US$2.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the same period last year.
- Net income was RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB42.1 million in the same period last year.
- Average total MAUs[1] for the second quarter were 24.57 million, a year-over-year increase of 20.8%.
[1] "Average total MAUs" refers to the monthly average of the sum of the MAUs of each of the Company's apps during a specific period, which is counted based on the number of unique mobile devices through which such app is accessed at least once in a given month, and duplicate access to different apps is not eliminated from the total MAUs calculation.
Dr. Peng Dai, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iHuman, commented, "In the second quarter, we made steady progress in advancing our strategic priorities, intensifying efforts across multiple fronts to build momentum for our sustainable growth.
In the domestic market, we expanded our smart device lineup with the introduction of the iHuman Pinyin Reader , which is designed to help kids master Pinyin through high-quality content, interactive hands-on experiences, and engaging exercises. The product features catchy pinyin mnemonics to enhance memory retention and offers audio and visual challenges to make learning more engaging. The iHuman Pinyin Reader uses Pinyin as a gateway to introduce nursery rhymes and foundational Chinese classical studies. Its proprietary rating system also assigns children to different proficiency levels, keeping kids motivated while making it easy for parents to track progress.
Our international expansion continued to gain momentum as we enriched our content library with new themes that appeal to young audiences worldwide. In Aha Makeover, we launched "Mermaid Melody" and "Forest Fantasy," two themes that combine imaginative elements like whimsical mermaids and enchanting forests with a variety of interactive features. In Gogo Mini World , the new theme "Fashion Salon" offers a dynamic platform for creative expression through beauty and styling activities, allowing children to share photos of their unique fashion designs. Furthermore, the new theme " Princess Castle " introduces a magical touch with magic wand play and customizable fireworks. These new themes are particularly engaging for children as they offer a mix of fantasy, creativity, and interactive fun, encouraging them to explore their interests and unleash their imaginations.
During the quarter, our animation studio Kunpeng also made notable headway internationally with its Cosmicrew franchise. Following a successful run on major TV networks and streaming platforms in China, the Cosmicrew animated series has now expanded into several global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore. The franchise's international reach was further extended with the Cosmicrew movie, which, after its premiere in China in 2023, has also been screened this year in several European countries. This global expansion not only boosts Kunpeng's international visibility and brand recognition, but also supports our broader international business strategy, thereby solidifying our presence in key global markets.
The progress we achieved across markets and business lines in the second quarter underscores our effective execution and commitment to long-term growth. Moving forward, we will continue to build on core strengths and leverage our extensive product portfolio to drive market expansion and business growth," concluded Dr. Dai.
Ms. Vivien Weiwei Wang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of iHuman, added, "In the second quarter of 2024, we recorded our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability. We also ended the quarter with RMB1.13 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and time deposits. With our healthy financial position, we have the privilege to accelerate our innovation efforts in pioneering content and technologies, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological developments and emerging trends to welcome and accommodate the evolving needs and preferences of users. For instance, during the quarter, we developed an experimental product specifically designed for use with Apple's Vision Pro, establishing ourselves as an industry pioneer in exploring applications compatible with this revolutionary headset. By harnessing the Vision Pro's immersive spatial environment, precise eye tracking, and gesture capture functions, we deliver even more interactive and captivating experiences for children. On the operational front, we calibrated our sales and marketing efforts to align with our expanded efforts on new product development and launches. Notably, we have strengthened collaborations with leading manufacturers of learning pads, smart speakers, tablets, and even smart cars to pre-install our app products. As smart devices become increasingly integral to daily life, we expect these partnerships to extend our market coverage and make our offerings more accessible to families. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will continue to invest strategically in product innovation and global brand recognition to build a sustainable growth engine for our business."
Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB215.1 million (US$29.6 million), a decrease of 10.7% from RMB241.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to more conservative consumer spending.
Average total MAUs for the quarter were 24.57 million, an increase of 20.8% year-over-year from 20.33 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the effective execution of our user acquisition strategy.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB63.4 million (US$8.7 million), a decrease of 9.7% from RMB70.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased channel costs.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB151.7 million (US$20.9 million), compared with RMB170.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 70.5%, compared with 70.9% in the same period last year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB132.9 million (US$18.3 million), compared to RMB130.0 million in the same period last year.
Research and development expenses were RMB57.2 million (US$7.9 million), a decrease of 9.8% from RMB63.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased payroll related expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB51.3 million (US$7.1 million), an increase of 26.4% from RMB40.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased strategic spending on promotional activities, brand enhancement, and overseas expansion.
General and administrative expenses were RMB24.4 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 6.0% from RMB26.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreases in share-based compensation expenses, as well as other administrative expenses.
Operating Income
Operating income was RMB18.8 million (US$2.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the same period last year.
Net Income
Net income was RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB42.1 million in the same period last year.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.47 (US$0.06) and RMB0.45 (US$0.06), respectively, compared with RMB0.80 and RMB0.77 in the same period last year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
Deferred Revenue and Customer Advances
Deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB289.9 million (US$39.9 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB318.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Time Deposits
Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits were RMB1,129.4 million (US$155.4 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB1,213.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the payment of annual bonuses to employees in the first quarter.
Exchange Rate Information
The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2024, which was RMB7.2672 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
iHuman considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). iHuman defines adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS as operating income, net income and diluted net income per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, respectively. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS enable iHuman's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. iHuman believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures iHuman uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about iHuman's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the description of the management's quotations in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. iHuman may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iHuman's growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract and retain users, convert non-paying users into paying users and increase the spending of paying users, the trends in, and size of, the market in which iHuman operates; its expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its expectations regarding its relationships with business partners; general economic and business conditions; regulatory environment; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iHuman's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and iHuman does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
iHuman Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,213,767
914,474
125,836
Time deposits
-
214,944
29,577
Accounts receivable, net
60,832
52,440
7,216
Inventories, net
16,518
19,070
2,624
Amounts due from related parties
1,810
1,773
244
Prepayments and other current assets
89,511
93,971
12,931
Total current assets
1,382,438
1,296,672
178,428
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
6,169
4,643
639
Intangible assets, net
23,245
20,430
2,811
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,648
2,811
387
Long-term investment
26,333
26,333
3,624
Other non-current assets
8,662
7,981
1,098
Total non-current assets
68,057
62,198
8,559
Total assets
1,450,495
1,358,870
186,987
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
22,139
19,925
2,742
Deferred revenue and customer advances
318,587
289,927
39,895
Amounts due to related parties
4,428
15,164
2,087
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
143,677
91,244
12,556
Dividend payable
-
30,653
4,218
Current operating lease liabilities
1,927
1,788
246
Total current liabilities
490,758
448,701
61,744
Non-current liabilities
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,933
1,083
149
Total non-current liabilities
1,933
1,083
149
Total liabilities
492,691
449,784
61,893
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share,
185
185
25
Additional paid-in capital
1,088,628
995,474
136,982
Treasury stock
(16,665)
(21,788)
(2,998)
Statutory reserves
8,164
8,164
1,123
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,955
20,549
2,828
Accumulated deficit
(140,463)
(93,498)
(12,866)
Total shareholders' equity
957,804
909,086
125,094
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,450,495
1,358,870
186,987
iHuman Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
240,993
235,003
215,107
29,600
506,196
450,110
61,938
Cost of revenues
(70,160)
(66,892)
(63,372)
(8,720)
(149,796)
(130,264)
(17,925)
Gross profit
170,833
168,111
151,735
20,880
356,400
319,846
44,013
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(63,412)
(67,923)
(57,219)
(7,874)
(125,085)
(125,142)
(17,220)
Sales and marketing expenses
(40,564)
(54,995)
(51,263)
(7,054)
(80,999)
(106,258)
(14,622)
General and administrative expenses
(25,982)
(27,724)
(24,426)
(3,361)
(52,717)
(52,150)
(7,176)
Total operating expenses
(129,958)
(150,642)
(132,908)
(18,289)
(258,801)
(283,550)
(39,018)
Operating income
40,875
17,469
18,827
2,591
97,599
36,296
4,995
Other income, net
8,132
9,010
9,410
1,295
14,214
18,420
2,535
Income before income taxes
49,007
26,479
28,237
3,886
111,813
54,716
7,530
Income tax expenses
(6,933)
(4,177)
(3,574)
(492)
(16,093)
(7,751)
(1,067)
Net income
42,074
22,302
24,663
3,394
95,720
46,965
6,463
Net income per ADS:
- Basic
0.80
0.42
0.47
0.06
1.81
0.89
0.12
- Diluted
0.77
0.41
0.45
0.06
1.75
0.86
0.12
Weighted average number of ADSs:
- Basic
52,804,594
52,729,148
52,496,541
52,496,541
52,878,535
52,612,845
52,612,845
- Diluted
54,725,528
54,691,599
54,295,419
54,295,419
54,744,139
54,493,509
54,493,509
Total share-based compensation expenses included in:
Cost of revenues
70
40
26
4
168
66
9
Research and development expenses
1,142
457
348
48
1,780
805
111
Sales and marketing expenses
59
46
45
6
438
91
13
General and administrative expenses
1,160
301
392
54
2,452
693
95
iHuman Inc.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income
40,875
17,469
18,827
2,591
97,599
36,296
4,995
Share-based compensation expenses
2,431
844
811
112
4,838
1,655
228
Adjusted operating income
43,306
18,313
19,638
2,703
102,437
37,951
5,223
Net income
42,074
22,302
24,663
3,394
95,720
46,965
6,463
Share-based compensation expenses
2,431
844
811
112
4,838
1,655
228
Adjusted net income
44,505
23,146
25,474
3,506
100,558
48,620
6,691
Diluted net income per ADS
0.77
0.41
0.45
0.06
1.75
0.86
0.12
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.00
0.09
0.03
0.00
Adjusted diluted net income per ADS
0.81
0.42
0.47
0.06
1.84
0.89
0.12
Weighted average number of ADSs - diluted
54,725,528
54,691,599
54,295,419
54,295,419
54,744,139
54,493,509
54,493,509
Weighted average number of ADSs - adjusted
54,725,528
54,691,599
54,295,419
54,295,419
54,744,139
54,493,509
54,493,509
