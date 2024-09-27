SAP and Ambipar Unveil Net Zero as a Service

WALLDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) announced a partnership with Ambipar (B3:AMBP3)(NYSE:AMBI), a global leader in environmental solutions with operations in 40 countries, to bring Net Zero as a Service to customers and support the fight against climate change.

Net Zero as a Service brings together a combination of SAP's robust cloud solutions and Ambipar's deep carbon credit generation and trading expertise to help customers seamlessly manage and offset carbon emissions.

"In partnering with SAP, we are bringing together two companies with a shared commitment to help organizations achieve net zero," said Tercio Borlenghi Junior, CEO of Ambipar. "By combining SAP's technology with Ambipar's decarbonization expertise to create Net Zero as a Service, customers will have access to a simple but comprehensive solution that contributes to the low carbon economy."

Comprehensive Carbon Management

Net Zero as a Service can equip SAP customers globally with solutions for the entire decarbonization journey. SAP's ERP-centric and AI-enabled solutions will provide end-to-end carbon management, allowing customers to establish a common data foundation, seamlessly measure emissions and make granular and timely decisions that are financially and environmentally sound. Customers can neutralize emissions by purchasing internationally certified carbon credits through Ambipar's technology platform AMBIFY, available on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

"SAP customers are increasingly seeking ways to measure and offset their carbon emissions," said Adriana Aroulho, president of SAP Brazil. "Through Net Zero as a Service and our partnership with Ambipar, SAP is building on our commitment to deliver comprehensive sustainability management solutions and empowering our customers to become future-ready businesses."

Scaling Net Zero as a Service

Ambipar is currently piloting Net Zero as a Service in its own operations, tapping into the power of SAP's solutions as it aims to meet aggressive growth targets this year, before the service becomes widely available to SAP customers.

By leveraging SAP Sustainability solutions, Ambipar will establish a unified data foundation, breaking down silos across the business, and seamlessly measure and manage carbon emissions.

"Ambipar is undergoing a worldwide expansion and counts on SAP as a trusted IT partner as they scale," said Aroulho. "Net Zero as a Service will support Ambipar's growth objectives, while helping the company effectively streamline operations, drive innovation and manage its own environmental footprint. We are thrilled to bring this service to SAP customers."

