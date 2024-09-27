AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Termination of the liquidity contract entered into with TSAF and new ticker symbol

Termination of the liquidity contract entered into with TSAF and new ticker symbol

Paris, 27.09.2024 at 5:45 pm

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) holding company listed on Euronext-Growth Paris market, terminated the liquidity contract entrusted on November 25, 2021, to the company TSAF - Tradition Securities And Futures, on September 23, 2024.

The following assets were in the liquidity account on September 23, 2024 after the close of trading:

0 AVENTADOR shares

€21,145.28

The following assets were in the liquidity account on June 30, 2024, during the semi-annual review of the liquidity contract:

306,618 ALGREEN shares

€18,832.81

It is recalled that, when the contract was implemented on November 25, 2021, the following assets were in the liquidity account:

€25,000.00

Aventador announces the change of its ticker symbol on the Euronext Growth Paris market. The new ticker symbol for Aventador is now ALAVE, replacing the previous symbol ALGRE.

This change is part of the company's restructuring efforts, reflecting its commitment to growth and diversification. The change of ticker symbol does not affect the company's business model, management, or its commitment to creating value for its shareholders.

Shareholders are informed that all existing shares will continue to be traded under the new ticker symbol ALAVE.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador (formerly Algreen) is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

