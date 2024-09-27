Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has entered today into financing agreements to cover the potential redemption of its outstanding bond debt should the Group's split project, which feasibility study was announced on September 13, 2023, be pursued and approved at an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders.

Bilateral structured financing agreements involving purely cash-settled derivatives on a portion of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) shares have been entered into with five banks for a nominal value of €2 billion. These agreements will benefit from pledges on shares held by Vivendi in UMG, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and MediaForEurope and may be subject to margin calls.

These financing agreements, maturing in September 2026 and extendable by one year, would provide Vivendi with the funds to redeem all its outstanding bond debt, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant bonds, as soon as possible following the approval of the split project by the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders and, in any event, before the effective date of the split up of the Group.

The first utilization of the proceeds under these bilateral structured financing agreements would require, as a condition precedent, the cancellation of all available commitments under Vivendi's syndicated revolving facility agreement and its eight bilateral revolving facility agreements.

The information and consultation procedures of the employee representative bodies of the concerned Group entities about the split project are still ongoing (cf. Vivendi's July 22, 2024 press release). It should be noted that at this stage, and according to applicable law, no decision to carry out this project has been or can be taken, and that no further action, even potential, can be presumed with regard to this project.

Should this project go ahead following the information and consultation procedure, a decision could be taken at the end of October 2024 with a view to submitting it to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which could be held in December 2024. In such a case, this transaction would still require the approval by a two-thirds majority of shareholder votes.

