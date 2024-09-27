

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Frday announced data from three studies highlighting clinical efficacy of Darzalex (daratumumab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in maintenance regimens.



Data from the Phase 3 AURIGA study show Darzalex Faspro plus lenalidomide maintenance therapy following autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) significantly increases MRD-negative conversion rates at 12 months compared to lenalidomide (R) maintenance alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).



Darzalex Faspro plus lenalidomide maintenance therapy also demonstrated a potential benefit in progression-free survival (PFS) with no new safety concerns.



'The significant improvement in MRD-negative conversion rates and the promising progression-free survival data suggest that this maintenance regimen has the potential to improve longer-term outcomes for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible,' said Dr. Ashraf Badros, professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of the Multiple Myeloma Service at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center within University of Maryland Medical Center in Maryland. 'Combining DARZALEX FASPRO with lenalidomide in the maintenance setting offers an advantage over lenalidomide alone for patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma and anti-CD38 naive.'



