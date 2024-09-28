Anzeige
Samstag, 28.09.2024

ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2024 12:26 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2024 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(US:SRKZF) announces it has set 2,300,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Company further announces it is no longer proceeding with the 3rd tranche of the previously announced financing (see news releases dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 19, 2024, June 26, 2024, July 5, 2024 and August 9, 2024). The Company raised an aggregate total of $366,400 in the two tranches completed issuing 6,600,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per unit and 520,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit.

Each NFT Unit was comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one transferrable Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company, each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date.

Each FT Unit was comprised of one common flow-through share (a "FT Share") and one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") of the Company, each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Private Placement the Company paid cash commissions of $23,680 and 464,000 warrants exercisable for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price per share of $0.07.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.