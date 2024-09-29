Anzeige
Sonntag, 29.09.2024
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
WKN: A19VNM | ISIN: AU3CB0250363
Frankfurt
27.09.24
16:59 Uhr
98,96 Euro
+0,07
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
29.09.2024 06:06 Uhr
116 Leser
QNB Group: Regulatory Approval of QNB Share Buyback

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group is pleased to announce that it has obtained all applicable regulatory approvals from Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Qatar Financial Market Authority (QFMA) to proceed with its share repurchase.

QNB Group Head Office

As permitted under Article 10 of QNB's Articles of Association and based on QNB Board of Directors' decision dated 11 September 2024, QNB will conduct its share buyback up to an amount of QAR2.9 billion in accordance with QFMA decision numbers 3 and 4 of 2024. QNB Group intends to fund its share buyback from its existing cash resources available with QNB. The Share Buyback will be conducted using an Open-Market Repurchase (OMR) mechanism as per applicable QFMA rules and regulations. The buyback will commence after the publication of interim financial statements for the nine months period ending 30 September 2024, subject to market conditions and in accordance with QFMA Share Buyback rules and regulations.

The decision to initiate a repurchase of QNB's own shares arose after careful consideration of several factors including current and future shareholders expectations, strength of QNB Group's financial position, growth strategy, strong return on equity, high quality and superior earnings, financial ratios associated with equity and liquidity, and continued confidence of the investor community.

QNB Group will continue to hold robust capital buffers, well above regulatory minimums of QCB and Basel III requirements, and does not anticipate any material impact on its capital and other ratios because of its intended share buyback.

Group statistics

QNB Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, 5,000 ATMs supported by 30,000 staff.

QNB Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regulatory-approval-of-qnb-share-buyback-302261712.html

