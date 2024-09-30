Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Raspberry Pi Launch the Raspberry Pi AI Camera

Accelerating the development of edge AI solutions

ATSUGI, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) and Raspberry Pi Ltd today announced that they are launching a jointly developed AI camera. The Raspberry Pi AI Camera, which is compatible with Raspberry Pi's range of single-board computers, will accelerate the development of AI solutions which process visual data at the edge. Starting from September 30, the product will be available for purchase from Raspberry Pi's network of Approved Resellers, for a suggested retail price of $70.00*.

* Not including any applicable local taxes.

In April 2023, it was announced that SSS would make a minority investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd. Since then, the companies have been working to develop an edge AI platform for the community of Raspberry Pi developers, based on SSS technology. The AI Camera is powered by SSS's IMX500 intelligent vision sensor, which is capable of on-chip AI image processing and enables Raspberry Pi users around the world to easily and efficiently develop edge AI solutions that process visual data.

AI camera features Because vision data is normally massive, using it to develop AI solutions can require a graphics processing unit (GPU), an accelerator, and a variety of other components in addition to a camera. The new Raspberry Pi AI Camera, however, is equipped with the IMX500 intelligent vision sensor which handles AI processing, making it easy to develop edge AI solutions with just a Raspberry Pi and the AI Camera. The new AI Camera is compatible with all Raspberry Pi single-board computers, including the latest Raspberry Pi 5. This enables users to develop solutions with familiar hardware and software, taking advantage of the widely used and powerful libcamera and Picamera2 software libraries.



"SSS and Raspberry Pi Ltd aim to provide Raspberry Pi users and the development community with a unique development experience," said Eita Yanagisawa, General Manager, System Solutions Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "I'm very excited to share SSS edge AI sensing technology with the world's largest development community as the first fruits of our strategic partnership. We look forward to further collaboration with Raspberry Pi using our AITRIOS edge AI solution development and operations platform. We aim to make the most of AI cameras equipped with our image sensors in our collaborative efforts with Raspberry Pi."

"AI-based image processing is becoming an attractive tool for developers around the world," said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi Ltd. "Together with our longstanding image sensor partner Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we have developed the Raspberry Pi AI Camera, incorporating Sony's image sensor expertise. We look forward to seeing what our community members are able to achieve using the power of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera."

Specifications

Sensor model: SSS's approx. 12.3 effective megapixel IMX500 intelligent vision sensor with a powerful neural network accelerator

Sensor modes: 4,056(H) x 3,040(V) at 10 fps / 2,028(H) x 1,520(V) at 40 fps

Unit cell size: 1.55 µm x 1.55 µm

76 degree FoV with manual/mechanical adjustable focus

Integrated RP2040 for neural network firmware management

Works with all Raspberry Pi models using only Raspberry Pi standard camera connector cable

Pre-loaded with MobileNetSSD model

Fully integrated with libcamera

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. It operates in the semiconductor business, which includes image sensors and other products. The company strives to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and fun. In addition, it also works to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. For more information, please visit https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/index.html.

About Raspberry Pi Ltd

Raspberry Pi is on a mission to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of enthusiasts and engineers all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

Note: AITRIOS is the registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518014/Sony_Semiconductor_Solutions_Corporation__Image_of_the_AI_camera_jointly_developed_by_Raspberry_Pi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700060/Sony_Electronics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sony-semiconductor-solutions-and-raspberry-pi-launch-the-raspberry-pi-ai-camera-302261635.html