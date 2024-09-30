Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
30.09.24
09:18 Uhr
2,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 10:11 Uhr
102 Leser
Suominen Corporation: Suominen's financial reporting in 2025

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half-Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2025 as follows:

March 5, 2025 - Financial Statements Release for 2024
May 7, 2025 - Interim Report for January-March 2025
August 7, 2025 - Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2025
October 29, 2025 - Interim Report for January-September 2025

The Annual Report for 2024 will be published during the week starting on March 31, 2025 (week 14) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 25, 2025. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For more information:
Julia Koivulanaho, interim Head of Communications, tel. +358 10 214 3091

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


