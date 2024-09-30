Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABJ1 | ISIN: FI4000170915 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
30.09.24
12:11 Uhr
0,179 Euro
-0,178
-100,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1780,18012:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 08:50 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alisa Bank Plc: Alisa Bank's renewed strategy and medium-term financial targets

Alisa Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 30.9.2024 AT 09.50 EEST

Alisa Bank has shifted its business focus towards SME customers during 2024 and has completed a significant merger with PURO Finance Ltd, a fintech company specializing in invoice financing for SMEs. As a result of the merger, a pioneer in digital banking and financial services for SMEs has emerged in the market. Alisa Bank's Board of Directors has approved a renewed strategy and medium-term financial targets for the company.

We produce seamless banking services in digital channels

At the core of Alisa Bank's strategy is bringing seamless banking services through partnerships to the everyday digital channels where customers carry out their daily business. Our target customers are small businesses, deposit customers and partners. Strong existing partnerships lay the foundation and near-term focus for our Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) growth strategy. Alisa Bank's technological capabilities enable a wider utilization of transformative banking services in the future. Alisa Bank also aims to grow internationally with its partners.

The cornerstones of Alisa Bank's BaaS strategy are

  1. Capital efficient and profitable growth: Our core products are Invoice financing for SME customers and deposit accounts for deposit customers, in addition, we offer focused banking services for both SME and private customers
  2. Responding to customer needs: Seamless digital banking services for SME customers, deposit customers and partners. We make invoice financing available to all SME customers
  3. Technological capability: Digital service model, automated processes and a scalable, modern IT system
  4. Partnership: Efficient customer acquisition through service integrations in selected markets across Europe.

The strategy enables profitable organic growth among SME customers, especially in the invoice financing business. We are also actively exploring opportunities for inorganic growth in the SME customer segment.

Medium-term financial targets for 2024-2027

Alisa Bank's Board of Directors has approved the following medium-term (2024-2027) targets for the company in line with its strategy:

  • Income growth: An average annual income growth of 20 percent during the strategy period
  • Profitability: Over 15 percent return on equity by the end of 2027
  • Operational efficiency: A cost-to-income ratio of less than 50 percent by the end of 2027
  • Capital adequacy: 16% solvency ratio throughout the strategy period

The medium-term financial targets presented above replace the financial targets and estimates for the financial development of the combined entity that Alisa Bank announced in the prospectus published on May 16, 2024.

Alisa Bank stated in the prospectus (May 16, 2024) and in the 2024 half-year report (August 9, 2024) that the merger with PURO Finance Ltd and the shift in business focus towards SME financing, especially invoice financing, will improve the company's profitability and enhance the efficiency of capital allocation.

In the renewed strategy, Alisa Bank focuses on capital-efficient and profitable growth, as well as business development within its solvency targets.

Alisa Bank estimates that the company does not require new capital for business growth in line with its medium-term financial targets.

ALISA BANK PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Juha Saari, Interim CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, juha.saari@alisapankki.fi, tel. +358 40 672 0595

Alisa Bank in Brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisapankki.fi

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.