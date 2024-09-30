

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL), a solar project developer, announced on Monday that it has sold a 57 MWp solar project portfolio to Trina Solar Systems, the French subsidiary of Trina Solar International System Business Unit or ISBU.



The downstream project development arm of Trina Solar is focused on the development, EPC, O&M, and asset management of solar and battery storage utility-scale projects worldwide.



The portfolio includes five projects, one early-stage and one late-stage, both sold in the third-quarter, along with three mid-stage projects to be monetized in milestones and sold to Trina.



In addition, there is potential to incorporate Battery Energy Storage Systems or BESS, which could further increase the portfolio's flexibility and overall value.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News