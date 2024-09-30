Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) ("Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders, conducted on September 27, 2024:

All five nominated directors submitted for stockholder approval were re-elected, including: Choi Lin Hung; Wei ("Kitty") Yang; Ibrahim H. Saif; Bill Korn; and Mak Chi Yan. The directors will serve a one-year term until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers. The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, one year as the preferred frequency of the stockholders' approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. In light of the voting results, the Company will include a stockholder vote on the compensation of its named executive officers in its proxy materials annually until the next required advisory vote on the frequency of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

