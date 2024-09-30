Appointment further reflects DWS's continued strategic focus for the U.S. business

Hepsen Uzcan reports to Dirk Goergen as the responsible DWS Executive Board member

The appointment becomes effective December 1, 2024

DWS, one of the world's leading asset managers, today announced the appointment of Hepsen Uzcan as Americas CEO, effective December 1, 2024. She will succeed and report to Dirk Goergen, who will continue to hold the responsibility for the region at the DWS Executive Board level in addition to his continued role as the DWS Global Head of Client Coverage Division.

"We are pleased to announce Hepsen Uzcan as the new Americas CEO for DWS," said Dirk Goergen. "With more than 20-years of experience at DWS and her deep expertise in the U.S. asset management industry, Hepsen's appointment stands for our continued focus on the U.S. as a key growth region. Her appointment is also a testament to the strength of our internal talent."

As CEO of the Americas, Ms. Uzcan will take operational responsibility for DWS's U.S. region, further strengthening the positioning of the firm. Ms. Uzcan will also oversee the Americas Leadership Council.

"The U.S. is an important strategic market, and we are building on a long and proud heritage on the ground," said Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS. "During the past two years, we sharpened our strong, comprehensive offering to a very sophisticated client base across Xtrackers, and our Active and Alternatives business. We are pleased to appoint Hepsen as a seasoned business leader and proven culture carrier to tap our great potential in the market and focus on further growing our franchise. We wish her all the best on her new and extended responsibilities."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the continued development and growth of our business in the Americas. We will continue on our path to staying close to our clients and harnessing our capabilities while remaining focused on executing our growth opportunities and further strengthening our business in the U.S. market," added Ms. Uzcan.

Ms. Uzcan joined DWS in 2003 and has developed an in-depth knowledge of DWS's business in the Americas. In her current role as Head of Americas CEO Office, she is instrumental in the regional governance, including relationships to regulators. She is also responsible for the DWS's U.S. mutual fund business as President and CEO of the DWS Funds, and regional oversight of the Americas Product Division. Ms. Uzcan also serves on the boards of ICI Mutual, DWS USA Corporation, and certain DWS closed-end Funds, namely: The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc.

DWS provides institutional and retail investors access to liquid and illiquid asset classes, and a range of Active, Passive and Alternative strategies. Currently, the U.S. accounts for nearly 25 percent of DWS's total assets under management.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) with EUR 933bn of assets under management (as of June 30, 2024) is one of the world's leading asset managers. Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability, and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes as well as solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, giving strategic guidance to our investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing. We understand that, both as a corporate as well as a trusted advisor to our clients, we have a crucial role in helping navigate the transition to a more sustainable future. With approximately 4,500 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are committed to acting on behalf of our clients and investing with their best interests at heart so that they can reach their financial goals, no matter what the future holds. With our entrepreneurial, collaborative spirit, we work every day to deliver outstanding investment results, in both good and challenging times, to build the best foundation for our clients' financial future.

R-102914 (09/25)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930508981/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:



Kenny Juarez

1-212-454-9994

kenny.juarez@dws.com



Brendan Moffitt

1-212-454-0013

Brendan.Moffitt@dws.com